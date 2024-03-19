See More of Europe With Holland America Line

Sponsored by Holland America Line

Cruising Europe has never been more popular, from the sun-drenched beaches of Greece and Spain, to the green shores of the British Isles, the awe-inspiring fjords of Norway and even as far north as Iceland and Greenland.

Holland America Line’s Europe 2024 and 2025 itineraries have got this covered – and more.

"We have 10 European departure cities in 2025 and we are excited to be back homeporting in Rotterdam with two ships, deepening our connection to our founding city,” says Beth Bodensteiner, Chief Commercial Officer of Holland America Line.

“Anyone looking to explore Europe in-depth will be able to find a Holland America Line cruise tailored to their interests, whether it’s beach, history, nature, architecture, fjords, castles or cuisine.”

On sophisticated ships built for cruising, not crowds (the newest in the fleet, Rotterdam, has capacity for 2,668 guests, while the R-class ships are designed to carry 1,432 guests), European sailings range from seven to 42 days.

Itineraries highlight the best of the Mediterranean, the Baltics, Scandinavia, the British Isles and Canary Islands, while popular transatlantic voyages call at ports in the Netherlands, Greenland, Iceland and Ireland.

New in 2025, ten roundtrip Dover itineraries ranging from 14 to 28 days will be added, offering a convenient embarkation port for Aussies travelling to the United Kingdom.