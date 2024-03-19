See More of Europe With Holland America Line

Sponsored by Holland America Line
Cruising Europe has never been more popular, from the sun-drenched beaches of Greece and Spain, to the green shores of the British Isles, the awe-inspiring fjords of Norway and even as far north as Iceland and Greenland.
Holland America Line’s Europe 2024 and 2025 itineraries have got this covered – and more.
"We have 10 European departure cities in 2025 and we are excited to be back homeporting in Rotterdam with two ships, deepening our connection to our founding city,” says Beth Bodensteiner, Chief Commercial Officer of Holland America Line.
“Anyone looking to explore Europe in-depth will be able to find a Holland America Line cruise tailored to their interests, whether it’s beach, history, nature, architecture, fjords, castles or cuisine.”
On sophisticated ships built for cruising, not crowds (the newest in the fleet, Rotterdam, has capacity for 2,668 guests, while the R-class ships are designed to carry 1,432 guests), European sailings range from seven to 42 days.
Itineraries highlight the best of the Mediterranean, the Baltics, Scandinavia, the British Isles and Canary Islands, while popular transatlantic voyages call at ports in the Netherlands, Greenland, Iceland and Ireland.
New in 2025, ten roundtrip Dover itineraries ranging from 14 to 28 days will be added, offering a convenient embarkation port for Aussies travelling to the United Kingdom.
Considering the longer flight times that Australians invest in travelling to Europe, it makes a lot of sense to stay a while and see more.
“For Holland America Line, Europe 2025 is all about longer cruises, extended time in port and offering the most diverse range of itineraries from weeklong vacations to monthlong explorations,” says Ms Bodensteiner.
Back-to-back and longer itineraries are the key to enjoying the time of your life. A new 28-day Legendary Voyage explores Greenland, Iceland and the Arctic Circle on Nieuw Statendam.
Several European cruise itineraries can be combined into extended, non-repeating Collectors’ Voyages that artfully craft unforgettable journeys of up to 42 days and countless memories.
It’s not just about the length of the sailing, it’s also about making the most of the day. In Europe in 2025, Holland America Line’s itineraries will include 62 overnight or late-night departures. No need to rush back to the ship when you take advantage of overnight stays in vibrant cities including Istanbul, Athens, Barcelona and Venice.
Late-evening departures (between 10pm and midnight) in 32 cities mean there’s time for an after-dinner stroll or city lights tour in Malaga, Mykonos or Valletta.
Boasting more fjords than any other country in the world (1,190 at last count), Norway is a stunning destination, with glass-like fjords, surrounded by towering mountains and rock peaks.
Norway is one of the most popular destinations in Europe on Holland America Line sailings from Rotterdam or Copenhagen on board the new Pinnacle Class Ships. On the more intimate Zuiderdam, discover the wild, windswept landscapes and fjords of Iceland and Greenland.
Scenic sea days are one of the great pleasures of cruising, a welcome pause from the excitement of exploring fascinating ports. HAL’s Exclusive Explorations Central destination programming ensures guests gain local cultural insights, insider travel tips and shore excursion experiences that go beyond the expected.
In Europe, destination exploration includes access to must-see UNESCO World Heritage Sites that are the stuff of legend. What would a visit to Athens be without a visit to the Acropolis or a day in Copenhagen without a royal encounter at Kronborg Castle?
HAL’s shore excursions bring these UNESCO sites to life for guests, with expert local guides who really know their way around Istanbul’s Blue Mosque and the incredible architecture of Antoni Gaudi in Barcelona.
Since first setting sail from the docks of Rotterdam in 1873, Holland America Line has built an enviable reputation as one of the most respected names in cruising.
Dutch in more than name alone, a proud European heritage is alive and well today in the names of the ships in the fleet, in the precision of seafaring expertise and the level of service and care that greets every passenger.
The word ‘timeless’ is one that is often used when describing the Holland America Line experience. Guests return year after year to the fleet’s 11 mid-sized ships because they can count on some of the most spacious and thoughtfully designed accommodations at sea, award-winning service, impressive dining, fascinating enrichment programs and compelling worldwide itineraries.
There’s great value too, with Have It All premium packages that include the best amenities, from shore excursion credit to drink packages, specialty dining and WiFi.
Today, Holland America Line’s perfectly mid-sized ships take guests on unforgettable journeys, with more than 500 sailings a year to seven continents, more than 100 countries and 470 ports of call.
A popular choice for couples and friends travelling together, HAL’s itineraries include both popular and less-travelled ports. Extended Grand Voyages will appeal to cruisers with the desire to immerse themselves in new cultures and the time to unwind and live life to the fullest.
With capacity for 2,668 guests, Rotterdam is an elegant mid-size ship with all the Holland America hallmarks (delicious cuisine, award-winning service, B.B. King’s Blues Club, superbly appointed staterooms and suites), plus a few surprises.
Get the party started on Music Walk, a co-ordinated string of music venues on Deck 2. There’s B.B. King’s, plus Rolling Stone Rock Room, Billboard Onboard and Lincoln Center Stage, a classical music space with connections to the esteemed venue in New York City. State-of-the-art World Stage is Rotterdam’s main theatre, with seating for more than 700 guests, high-definition LED screens and a roster of blockbuster live entertainment.
As well as great music and entertainment, many guests find themselves spending hours on sea days in the Explorer’s Lounge and Crow’s Nest observation area, the perfect place to relax with a drink and a good book.
The Dining Room, the ship’s flagship dining venue, with an ambience and grand scale harking back to the Golden Age of cruising. In addition, you’ll find Southeast Asian flavours at Tamarind, Italian favourites at Canaletto and classic French dishes at Rudi’s Sel de Mer.
The third of HAL’s Pinnacle Class Ships, Rotterdam joins sister ships Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam. The older ships have been retrofitted with Music Walk venues, while Rotterdam was designed and built with music in mind.