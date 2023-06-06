Which Cruises Have Sea Days?

Sea days are frequently included in itineraries where the ship must travel long distances between ports of call. These days are also especially common on the schedules of mega-ships, which have a limited number of ports they may enter due to their enormous size. Not only that, but they have enough -- and often more than enough -- activities to keep cruisers entertained onboard.

Days at sea are more frequent on Caribbean sailings than on Mediterranean or European routes, where destination ports are generally closer together.

Multiple sea days are always part of the schedule for repositioning cruises like those that cross the Atlantic or Pacific oceans. Alaskan cruises often include a day of scenic cruising in the Inside Passage. Antarctic cruises include numerous sea days, many with four in a row.

It is also common for a ship to replace a port of call with a day at sea in the event of weather or sea conditions that make docking the ship or operating tender boats hazardous.