Scam or Deal: Will That Cruise Sale Really Save You Money?

Kids Sail Free: Deal

We're used to kids' pricing on everything from restaurant meals to museum admission, so many first-time cruisers are shocked to find the littlest kids have to pay the same cruise fare as adults. "Kids sail free" promotions are alluring because they promise a significant discount to expensive family vacations.

There are a few things to know about such offers. The first is that they always apply to children sailing as the third or fourth passenger in a cabin. That means if you want two connecting cabins, one for mom and dad, and one for the kids, you will still have to pay full price.

Also, depending on the ship, the cheapest cabins don't always have extra berths for third or fourth passengers. In order to get free fares, you might need to upgrade your cabin and pay two expensive adult fares, which could end up costing more than two lower-cost cabins. Even if your ship does offer extra bunks in inside or outside cabins, do you really want to cram four people in a tiny room with no access to fresh air? Remember, you are supposed to be on vacation.

If it is a true kids deal (versus a general third-passenger deal), some lines impose age limits. For example, MSC's ongoing "kids sail free" offer applies to kids either 11 or 12 and under (age limit varies based on sail date). Your 13-year-old might act immature, but he's going to have to pay full fare.

Finally, note that while kids will get free cruise fares, you will still have to pay the taxes, fees and gratuities for them. We checked prices on a Norwegian cruise deal where one of the perks you can pick is a free guest or two. For a seven-night cruise, each passenger in the cabin (we checked for four passengers) was charged $130 in taxes, even when the "extra guest" offer was selected and the third and fourth cruise fares were waived. (Incidentally, third and fourth passenger fares when we checked were only $229 per person-- compared to $1,099 for the first two passengers -- so fares were already significantly reduced even before choosing the "extra guest" offer.)

Verdict: This one's a deal in our books. Yes, there's fine print that can be misleading at first, but at the end of the day, the cruise line does not charge your kids a cruise fare. However, if you have to upgrade your cabin to access the promotion -- thereby increasing the costs for the adults on the booking -- you might not see any true savings from the offer.