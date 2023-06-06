The San Juan Cruise Port is the busiest cruise port in the Caribbean. This major Puerto Rico cruise port has two embarkation terminals: one nicely situated in Old San Juan and another just a 10-minute drive from the city center. The majority of cruise ships dock in the Old San Juan Terminal, though a handful of ships use the Pan American terminal.

Read on for our breakdown of the San Juan Cruise Port, including address information, cruise line terminals, directions, services and more. Also, be sure to check out Cruise Critic's ranked cruise deals from San Juan Cruise Port and see what tips, tricks and secret advice our Cruise Critic members have to say about cruises from this Puerto Rico cruise port.