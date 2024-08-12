A Danube River cruise hits many of central Europe’s grand cities, including Budapest and Vienna. During a typical weeklong sailing, you’ll also have the chance to visit one of two smaller towns not too far from the river: Salzburg in Austria or Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic.

The towns do have some similarities. Both have historic city centers that are UNESCO World Heritage sites, with picture-perfect buildings, castles and churches to explore. Both are tourist-friendly -- in fact, both are likely to be crowded during peak summer months -- and have cute shops for souvenirs. Both have delicious apple strudel and baked goods that you’ll want to make sure to try.

Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

The problem is, on your typical Danube River cruises, you can only choose one of these cities to visit. That’s because each town is about 90 minutes away from the river by bus, in opposite directions. River ships typically run excursions to Salzburg and Cesky Krumlov from Linz, Austria, or from Passau, Germany.

(Your other option, of course, is to stay on the ship and do an excursion in one of these towns, but since both Salzburg and Cesky Krumlov are special in their own right, we recommend visiting at least one of them).

We’ve been to both Salzburg and Cesky Krumlov several times. Here’s our breakdown on why you should choose one over another.