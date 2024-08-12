Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
A Danube River cruise hits many of central Europe’s grand cities, including Budapest and Vienna. During a typical weeklong sailing, you’ll also have the chance to visit one of two smaller towns not too far from the river: Salzburg in Austria or Cesky Krumlov in the Czech Republic.
The towns do have some similarities. Both have historic city centers that are UNESCO World Heritage sites, with picture-perfect buildings, castles and churches to explore. Both are tourist-friendly -- in fact, both are likely to be crowded during peak summer months -- and have cute shops for souvenirs. Both have delicious apple strudel and baked goods that you’ll want to make sure to try.
The problem is, on your typical Danube River cruises, you can only choose one of these cities to visit. That’s because each town is about 90 minutes away from the river by bus, in opposite directions. River ships typically run excursions to Salzburg and Cesky Krumlov from Linz, Austria, or from Passau, Germany.
(Your other option, of course, is to stay on the ship and do an excursion in one of these towns, but since both Salzburg and Cesky Krumlov are special in their own right, we recommend visiting at least one of them).
We’ve been to both Salzburg and Cesky Krumlov several times. Here’s our breakdown on why you should choose one over another.
Of the two cities, Salzburg is larger than Cesky Krumlov, by quite a lot: 575,000 people compared to 13,000. Simply by size, Salzburg has more ground to cover, with more things to see, and you’ll have no trouble filling your hours on a day trip here.
Top of the list is the Fortress Hohensalzburg, which looms over the city. This is the biggest fully preserved castle in central Europe, dating back to 1077, and it’s easy to tour, either with a healthy walk up the hill or a funicular ride.
Salzburg’s Old Town (Altstadt) is also fairly extensive, sporting Baroque architecture that came from the city’s status within the Holy Roman Empire; this mix of Italian and German influences is why Salzburg has its UNESCO status.
Add in the special interest sites (which we’ll outline below) and you find that Salzburg is one of those cities where you can’t do it all in one day, so you’ll have to choose your own adventure, with an eye on the clock.
By contrast, Cesky Krumlov is much smaller than Salzburg, so it’s easier to visit and really see everything in one afternoon. Cesky Krumlov earns its UNESCO status from being an almost perfectly preserved medieval town, with Gothic, Renaissance and Baroque architecture.
The main site in town, the Castle once owned by the Schwarzenberg family, can take up as much time as you want. Most walking tours pass through the fresco-filled courtyards and stop at the moat, which houses several of the remaining “castle bears” in the Czech Republic. More in-depth Castle tours will take you inside, where you can see one of the world’s the best-preserved Baroque theaters.
The rest of the town is best seen by an easy ramble over cobblestoned streets. Cesky Krumlov is compact, and it only takes a few hours to walk through the entire thing. That means you won’t feel guilty breaking stopping for a leisurely lunch or drink.
Salzburg will be forever linked with a certain Julie Andrews movie, and it’s hard to escape a visit here without at least hearing one rendition of the movie’s songs. Full Sound of Music bus tours exist if you’re a fan; these trips take you outside the city to bucolic Mondsee, home of the grand basilica where Maria and her Captain von Trapp married. Expect singalongs and costumes if you take this trip, with the movie played on loop.
Even if you don’t take a Sound of Music tour, you can easily see some of the major sites on your own. The gazebo where Lisel and Rolf. danced to Sixteen Going on Seventeen is within the grounds of Hellbrunn Palace Park, where most panoramic tours of the city stop. A stop here posing is a must. The Mirabell Palace Gardens, where the title character Maria taught the kids their “Do Re Mi”s is right in the center of town too.
(Cesky Krumlov's most recent cinematic claim to fame is that the horror movie Hostel was filmed here. There are no Hostel tours in town, although there is a Museum of Torture within the City Hall that probably attracts the movie's fans).
With its intact medieval center, Cesky Krumlov is almost an outdoor museum. Very few residents live in its Old Town anymore, unfortunately – our guide told us that a mere 200 people are full time residents.
Look behind the jewelry and souvenir stores, however, and ask your guide about how Cesky Krumlov and the Czech people fared during Soviet times. It’s fascinating how the city emerged from Communist control after World War II after the 1989 “Velvet Revolution.” Old photos show a town that still had its same buildings, minus renovation, with beauty hidden under layers of disrepair.
We heard similar tales of rebirth during the bus rides to and from Cesky Krumlov. A border once heavily guarded with machine guns is now open for all to pass. A gorgeous lake between Germany and the then-Czechoslovakia had been kept off limits to swimmers for years, lest people make their escape to the West. While the medieval town is pretty, these stories from a more recent time are even more fascinating.
The von Trapp family are by no means the most famous musicians to come from Salzburg. That honor belongs to Amadeus himself, Wolfgang Mozart – arguably one of the best-known and most prolific Classical composers.
Mozart was born in Salzburg in 1756, and there are not one but two museums dedicated to him in town. The first is the house where he was born, now bright-yellow and a pilgrimage stop for fans. The Mozart Residence, where the family lived between 1773 to 1787, is also a museum; the shed where Mozart composed The Magic Flute has been relocated here.
Beyond museums, Salzburg has frequent concerts where you can go and hear classical music by Mozart and his contemporaries. Even if you aren’t a Mozart fan, you can still celebrate the icon by buying some Mozart balls, candies made with pistachio, nougat and marzipan which are omnipresent around the city.
If too many hours walking around any medieval town seem boring, Cesky Krumlov has another option: sightseeing by boat on the Vltava River. There are several ways to go, each with the varying possibility of getting wet.
Wooden rafts for groups are perhaps the most stable way to see the river. If you don’t mind getting wet, there are also kayaks and canoes that you can rent. Make sure to bring a change of clothes if you do this option; otherwise, the rest of your river cruise tour group might look askance at your dripping clothes when you return to the bus.
Not feeling athletic but like the look of boats? Grab a seat at one of the cafés near the river and enjoy a spritz while other people do the work.
While both Salzburg and Cesky Krumlov have Christmas markets during the holiday season, this is one area where Austria definitely wins. (In fact, few Danube River Christmas market cruise itineraries give you the option to visit Cesky Krumlov; the Czech town, for now, remains a three-season tour stop).
You won’t be disappointed by Salzburg in the winter, however. The snow on the Baroque buildings make the entire city seem even more fanciful. The Christmas market stalls fill several town plazas, and the gluhwein keeps on flowing. It’s one of the best markets to buy original ornaments and holiday décor.
It doesn't matter how Grinch-y you are. The Salzburg Christmas markets will definitely get you in a celebratory mood.
As the birthplace of pilsner, the Czech Republic is the center of the universe for beer lovers; the country drinks more beer per capita than anywhere else in the world (including Germany!) The Budweiser signs you see have nothing to do with Anheuser-Busch – instead, they refer to Budvar, a state-owned brewery that has been making its beer in some fashion since the 13th century (we’ll leave it up to you to guess which Budweiser is better).
As with many towns in the Czech state of Bohemia, Cesky Krumlov has its own brewery. The Krumlov Brewery sits outside the main tourist area, but it is possible to book tours and go if you have enough free time.
That being said, you don’t have to tour a brewery to enjoy Czech beer. Cesky Krumlov has plenty of taverns to soak up some suds. We recommend a place with outdoor seating near the river on a glorious sunny day.