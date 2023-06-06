Salt Grill on P&O Cruises

The P&O Salt Grill fine dining experience created by Australia's own Luke Mangan is not one you want to miss. Although there is a surcharge, most passengers find it is well worth the extra spend and it's still unquestionably cheaper than dining at one of Mangan's restaurants on dry land.
Right from the start, passengers are greeted with a professional welcome ensuring Salt Grill's glowing reputation is justified. The dinner, lunch and high-tea options offer a contrasting yet extravagant experience.
Luke Mangan's signature dishes of crab omelette and the licorice parfait with lime syrup are still available on the menu. Accompanying these crowd favourites are top quality steaks, lamb chops, fish, lobster tail, scallops and lots more. For lighter options, salads, soups and tapas are available.
Please note that this menu is a sample; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.
Daily dinner price: A$49 per person
Lunch price on selected sea days: A$39 per person
High tea: A$20 per person
Salt Grill can be found on the following ships:
Pacific Dawn
Pacific Eden
Pacific Aria
Pacific Jewel