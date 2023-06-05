If you're considering a small-ship vacation with Windstar Cruises, you might be puzzling over whether to choose one of the line's sailing yachts vs. motor yacht.

On warm-weather Windstar sailings, one of the most popular activities is the weekly barbeque on the teak decks, featuring grilled lobster tails and steaks. Guests and crew dance around deck to Kool & The Gang's "Celebration" and other dance tunes. The event happens under masts with billowing sails on the line’s three sailing ships -- the 148-passenger Wind Star and Wind Spirit and the 342-passenger Wind Surf -- and with the backdrop of a pool festooned with colored lights on the stretched and renovated all-suite Star Plus motor yachts -- the 312-passenger Star Breeze, Star Legend and Star Pride.

Whether you go with the romance of sails or the practicality of motors, on all Windstar ships you'll sail to small ports and isolated coves, the kind of secret places only ship's with shallow drafts can visit.

But there are differences between exploring on a sailing yacht vs. motor yacht. Here are some tips to help you decide which Windstar experience is right for you.