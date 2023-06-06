Royal Caribbean's Vision-class Ships

Differences Among Ships Within the Vision Class

Only one Vision-class ship -- Enchantment of the Seas -- has more than two swimming pools; it also has six whirlpools. Vision of the Seas and Rhapsody of the Seas also have six whirlpools, but both have two swimming pools only. The remaining ships in the class have two swimming pools and four whirlpools.

Enchantment is the longest ship in the Vision Class, having been stretched in 2005 to add an additional 73 feet to the ship's length.

Rhapsody of the Seas has the largest selection of dining, thanks to the addition of the Park Cafe (an Oasis-class original) that was added to the ship's Solarium. Beyond the main dining room and Windjammer Cafe, it also offers Chops Grille, Izumi and Giovanni's Table; these three venues are also found on Vision of the Seas and Grandeur of the Seas, but Enchantment of the Seas' only specialty restaurant is Chops Grille.

All ships feature the popular Schooner Bar, Solarium Bar and R Bar; Enchantment of the Seas also has the Latin-themed nightclub, Boleros.

What Enchantment of the Seas lacks in dining variety, however, it makes up with recreational fun. Enchantment of the Seas is the only ship (not only in the class, but also the fleet) that has a bungee trampoline area -- a Sports Deck feature that allows passengers to bounce up to 35 feet above the deck.