Royal Caribbean's Freedom-Class Ships

Differences Among Ships Within the Freedom Class

The differences between the three Freedom-class ships are slight, with just a handful of standout exceptions. Most notably, only Liberty of the Seas has a full-scale water park with multiple water slides; it features the Perfect Storm duo of slides as well as the Tidal Wave slide, which boomerangs riders from one side of the slide to the other. Liberty also has the Splashaway Bay aqua park for kids with smaller slides and a drenching bucket. Freedom of the Seas and Independence of the Seas have the smaller H2O Zone, which has a shallow pool, water cannons and sprayers and climbing structures.

Another big difference: only Freedom of the Seas and Liberty of the Seas have the DreamWorks Experience onboard, so if you've got your heart set on meeting Shrek you'll want to skip Independence of the Seas. Freedom of the Seas also has a 3D movie theater, which the other two do not. And as mentioned above, Freedom of the Seas is the only Freedom-class ship without Broadway entertainment.

Suite passengers should note that only Liberty of the Seas has a lounge reserved exclusively for them.