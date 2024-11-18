Dial up your weekend on a Royal Caribbean short escape

Sponsored by Royal Caribbean
Embark on your perfectly petite yet precisely planned weekend escape onboard Australia’s most innovative ships. Ovation of the Seas, sailing from Sydney, and Quantum of the Seas, sailing from Brisbane, are kicking off the new year with easy getaways from two to four nights.
Departing between January and April 2025, these short cruises are the ideal way to leave your weekday worries behind. Striking a balance of adventure and relaxation, Australians can enjoy world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, adrenaline-pumping activities or soothing spa treatments.
On weekend getaways, the whole time is spent sailing, so passengers can experience all the fun onboard. On itineraries with an extra day, the ship visits a stunning coastal destination.
Ovation of the Seas’ three-night roundtrip cruise from Sydney, departing February 20, includes a stop in Eden, the most southern town in NSW. Eden is home to Ben Boyd National Park and family-friendly beaches.
Quantum of the Seas’ four-night Queensland cruises, with multiple departures in February and March, visit Airlie Beach. As the gateway to the Whitsundays and Great Barrier Reef, this port is perfect for swimming, snorkelling, ocean rafting, scenic flights and jetboat rides.
Whether you're looking for an action-packed family break or a chilled retreat for two, Royal Caribbean has something for every type of traveller.
iFly indoor skydiving (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Sydney-based Ovation of the Seas and Brisbane-based Quantum of the Seas offer endless ways to fill a few days. Round-the-clock activities, more than 15 dining venues and plenty of relaxing options inspire guests to escape the everyday and enjoy time together.
A couple in a cabana on Royal Caribbean (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Water lovers can play in the pools or catch a never-ending wave on the FlowRider surf simulator. For the ultimate rush, try the RipCord by iFLY skydiving simulator.
North Star on Quantum of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Or rise 90 metres above sea level on the North Star observation capsule.
Adults-only solarium onboard Quantum of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Couples can unwind poolside in the adults-only Solarium or get a couples massage in the Vitality Spa. After sunset, sip a cocktail made by robots at Bionic Bar, see a mind-blowing theatre show or dance to your own beat at the silent disco.
Vitality Spa on Quantum of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
A spa treatment at sea is next-level indulgence, being professionally pampered along with the soothing sounds of the ocean. Royal Caribbean’s Vitality Spa offers massages, wraps, facials, acupuncture, teeth whitening and medi-spa treatments to smooth wrinkles. The beauty salon offers hair and make-up services, manicures and pedicures to look your best on holidays.
An adjoining fitness centre is equipped with Technogym facilities to work out before you wind down. For an extra fee, guests can also sign up for group classes and personal training sessions.
Family at Jamie's Italian by Jamie Oliver (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
On short cruises, you can dine at a different venue every day for lunch and dinner. Foodies, families and fussy eaters will be amazed by the delicious range of dining choices. Three of the best specialty restaurants are Jamie’s Italian by Jamie Oliver, Izumi serving Japanese cuisine, and Chops Grille, known for its mouthwatering steaks and American-style sides.
Pair your meal with a glass of Ponting Wines or reserve your seat at a Ponting Wines tasting at Vintages Wine Bar, exclusive to Royal Caribbean sailings from Sydney and Brisbane.
Wonderland Imaginative Cuisine (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
For an unconventional epicurean escapade, Wonderland Imaginative Cuisine tantalises all the senses. Served in a whimsical setting, it’s a visual feast of foams, smoke-filled domes, reconstructed dishes and dreamy desserts. The meal is enhanced by holographic mugs, signature cocktails described as 'magical' elixirs, and an invisible menu revealed when you dab it with a paintbrush.
The Chef’s Table is another treat, the most elevated dining experience across the fleet. Join an intimate group of diners on a private five-course dinner, paired with fine wines, led by the ship’s Chef de Cuisine.
If you’re hungry for more, choose from an array of complimentary dining options, including Sorrento’s Pizza, Windammer Cafe and in the Main Dining Room, with table service provided by friendly waiters.
Two70 show on Quantum of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Both ships have a Royal Theatre and the two-deck Two70, where the windows transform into panoramic screens, creating a multimedia backdrop for performing robots, aerialists, singers, dancers and musicians.
Every sailing features original productions, from a techno-inspired cabaret to multisensory theatre. Onboard Quantum of the Seas, be wowed by the stunts and robotic technology in Starwater or the spellbinding fusion of music, art and special effects in Sonic Odyssey.
Ovation of the Seas presents Spectra's Cabaret, blending live performances, experiential cinema and pop culture anthems. Or marvel at the lavish costumes, high-energy choreography and strong vocals in Live. Love. Legs.
Whether you’re travelling solo, with kids or friends or just your partner, Royal Caribbean’s rooms are spacious enough for three or four guests. Larger groups can also be accommodated comfortably in connecting rooms that allow internal access between the two spaces.
Interior rooms have the option of an innovative Virtual Balcony that screens the outside view into your room.
Balcony room on Quantum of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Oceanview rooms offer more space, natural light and a beautiful vista every day. Bigger balcony rooms and suites come with private outdoor spaces to relax in a deck chair and get closer to the ocean and a refreshing sea breeze. For the ultimate in luxury, two-storey Loft Suites have large terraces, two bathrooms, living room and dining area and include perks that range from exclusive spaces and venues to a Royal Genie or Concierge who will craft VIP experiences just for you – and more.
SeaPlex on Quantum of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Royal Caribbean ships are built for families, whether enjoying time together or doing your own thing. Only on Quantum Class ships, such as Ovation of the Seas and Quantum of the Seas, can you surf in a wave pool in the middle of the ocean, play glow-in-the-dark laser tag or drive bumper cars at SeaPlex, the largest indoor activity space at sea.
Among other family-friendly activities are pickleball, archery, table tennis, rock-climbing, outdoor movies, swimming pools and splash parks.
For some time apart, parents can relax knowing the kids are supervised at the complimentary Adventure Ocean kids club. Children and teens can join dedicated clubs for their age group, from 3 to 17 years old, to make new friends and participate in free activities. The cruise line’s creative and educational youth programs combine art, culture, games, dance and themed parties.
Paddleboarding in the South Pacific (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
If a weekend is not long enough, consider the excitement of a week or two sailing overseas to explore other countries. The South Pacific is a tropical paradise, blessed with breathtaking blue waters, powdery sands, wind-swept palm trees and the friendly smiles of the locals.
Couple in New Zealand winery (Photo: Royal Caribbean)
Alternatively, venture to New Zealand to discover the welcoming traditions of Maori culture before zipping through the Shotover Canyons on a jetboat, wine-tasting at some of the world’s finest wineries, or climbing the mountainous peaks and green hills of Hobbiton.
Find the best deal on your next Royal Caribbean cruise holiday!