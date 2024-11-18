Dial up your weekend on a Royal Caribbean short escape

Sponsored by Royal Caribbean

Embark on your perfectly petite yet precisely planned weekend escape onboard Australia’s most innovative ships. Ovation of the Seas, sailing from Sydney, and Quantum of the Seas, sailing from Brisbane, are kicking off the new year with easy getaways from two to four nights.

Departing between January and April 2025, these short cruises are the ideal way to leave your weekday worries behind. Striking a balance of adventure and relaxation, Australians can enjoy world-class entertainment, gourmet dining, adrenaline-pumping activities or soothing spa treatments.

On weekend getaways, the whole time is spent sailing, so passengers can experience all the fun onboard. On itineraries with an extra day, the ship visits a stunning coastal destination.

Ovation of the Seas’ three-night roundtrip cruise from Sydney, departing February 20, includes a stop in Eden, the most southern town in NSW. Eden is home to Ben Boyd National Park and family-friendly beaches.

Quantum of the Seas’ four-night Queensland cruises, with multiple departures in February and March, visit Airlie Beach. As the gateway to the Whitsundays and Great Barrier Reef, this port is perfect for swimming, snorkelling, ocean rafting, scenic flights and jetboat rides.

Whether you're looking for an action-packed family break or a chilled retreat for two, Royal Caribbean has something for every type of traveller.