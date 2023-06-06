Royal Caribbean International Alcohol Policy

Here's everything you need to know about Royal Caribbean International's alcohol policy:
The minimum drinking age for all alcoholic beverages on Royal Caribbean ships sailing from North America is 21. On cruises departing from a country where the legal drinking age is younger than 21 (South America, Europe, Asia, Australia and New Zealand), the drinking age is typically 18.
Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers can bring onboard a maximum of two bottles of wine or Champagne (750 ml each) per cabin during embarkation only; if spirits or beer are found, they will be confiscated and destroyed. A $15 per bottle corkage fee will be charged for the opening of each bottle outside of the cabin.
Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: It will be retained until the end of the cruise.
Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): Items purchased in the shops onboard are held until the end of the voyage.
Diamond, Diamond Plus and Pinnacle Club members of RCI's Crown & Anchor loyalty program have access to three nightly drink vouchers for venues across the ship via the Exclusive Nightly Diamond Event, or, alternatively, on ships where there is a dedicated Diamond Lounge (on Freedom- and Oasis-class ships and Radiance of the Seas), they can access complimentary drinks in the lounge at happy hour. Additionally, those booked in a Grand Suite or higher suite category have access to an exclusive Suite Lounge with a nightly complimentary happy hour. Free drinks are often available at art auctions and the Top-Tier Special Event for select past passengers.
Venues vary by ship, but include options such as the Latin-themed nightclub Boleros, serving drinks like mojitos and caipirinhas; the Bionic Bar, helmed by robot mixologists turning out classic and customized cocktails; or the R Bar, featuring well-crafted classic and vintage cocktails. Other popular options include Schooner piano bar, Vintages wine bar and British-styled pub, Wig & Gavel.
Other Cruise Line Alcohol Policies