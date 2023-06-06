The Crown & Anchor Society is a complimentary cruise loyalty program available to passengers after their first Royal Caribbean cruise of three nights or longer. The six-tier program is structured on a point system, in which members receive one cruise point for every night sailed onboard a Royal Caribbean ship.
The best part of the Crown & Anchor Society is that benefits for members kick in at the lowest level with priority check-in, priority notice on special cruise offers and exclusive member events.
Higher-level perks include behind-the-scenes tours, priority waitlists for sold-out excursions and spa appointments and -- eventually -- free cruise certificates.
Royal Caribbean's Crown & Anchor Society currently has six tiers or levels of membership: Gold, Platinum, Emerald, Diamond, Diamond Plus and Pinnacle Club. As you would expect, there are different benefits to each level -- and the higher the level, the more benefits members can receive.
The Gold Royal Caribbean points level is available to passengers after three cruise points and is the lowest level available. Members can experience services like Crown & Anchor onboard offers, priority check-in and access to a private departure lounge with continental breakfast.
As the first of the Royal Caribbean Crown and Anchor levels, it offers members great perks that encourage passengers to continue sailing with the line.
Get better offers with Crown and Anchor reduced rates on last-minute sailings, priority notice on special cruise offers, and on new ships and itineraries. Earn additional points for suite accommodation purchases.
Gold-level Crown & Anchor members get access to members-only newsletters and can access the Crown & Anchor Society desk.
The loyalty program benefits cruisers of all ages as well. Royal Caribbean Crown & Anchor feature youth program benefits, including a SeaPass card loaded with onboard offers.
Start enjoying the benefits of the Platinum Royal Caribbean Crown and Anchor level after earning 30 cruise points. Passengers get all the benefits of Gold-level perks with additional features and benefits exclusive to the Platinum level.
Passengers with the Platinum Royal Caribbean points level can attend exclusive top-tier events and get more gifts, like a signature lapel pin and the free use of robes onboard.
Other perks include even better discounts on balcony cabins and suites along with additional cruise points when you book a suite or sail solo in a double-occupancy cabin.
Note that the Royal Caribbean Crown and Anchor loyalty program matches the tier status of Celebrity Cruises Captain’s Club, Celebrity's loyalty program.
After 55 cruise points, passengers can enjoy more perks at the Emerald level. Receive all the Platinum-level Crown and Anchor perks with added benefits.
Cruisers are welcomed with waters, snacks and beverage selection on embarkation day.
Passengers reach the Diamond level with 80 Royal Caribbean points and can receive the same benefits as all the levels before it.
Diamond-level cruisers get a commemorative milestone recognition gift upon reaching 140 cruise points and a "Chef's Choice" gift or amenity. They also get access to the Diamond Lounge and the priority waitlist for shore excursions and spa services.
Enjoy the exclusive Nightly Happy Hour in the Diamond lounge between 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cruisers receive four daily drinks vouchers loaded each day onto the SeaPass card. Drink vouchers can be used at any bar at any time or in the lounges during Happy Hour.
Diamond-level Crown and Anchor members also get to participate in the exclusive behind-the-scenes Entertainment Tour. Dining advantages include the priority waitlist seating request in the main dining room.
As part of the member benefits for the Youth Program, young travelers get a commemorative gift.
Diamond Plus is available to travelers in the loyalty program after 175 cruise points. Receive all Diamond-level perks along with the Diamond Plus bonuses.
Get a commemorative milestone recognition gift upon reaching 210, 280 and 350 cruise points and on every 70 cruise points thereafter. Receive a personalized gift on cruises of three nights or longer (one gift per household). Bonus gifts are also awarded to members with 340+ and 525+ cruise points (per household).
Experience unique upgraded bathroom amenities for members with 340 or more cruise points. Each day cruisers can enjoy five daily drink vouchers which are loaded each day onto a SeaPass card. These vouchers can be used at any bar at any time in the lounges during Happy Hour or on Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Cruisers at the Diamond Plus Royal Caribbean points levels get access to the Suite/Concierge Lounge and enjoy priority access to dedicated seating in venues up to 45 minutes prior to show time.
Experience “Cheers with an Officer" drinks in the main dining room (replacing the “Meal with an Officer”) for members with 340 or more cruise points on seven-night cruises or longer.
Diamond Plus members can also access Diamond Plus and Pinnacle Club call centers and staff members. These members can also get single supplement fares reduced to 150 percent for members with 340 or more cruise points.
Make your way to the highest Royal Caribbean Crown and Anchor level: the Pinnacle Club. The Pinnacle Club level is available for members after 700 cruise points, who will receive a personalized Pinnacle Club lapel pin upon reaching the top level.
Crown & Anchor Pinnacle Club members receive all lower-level perks (except children are not eligible for shared Pinnacle club status with parents).
Enjoy a relaxed embarkation with Flexible Arrival, allowing check-in at the terminal up to one hour before the 30-minute selected arrival window or one hour after.
Sip your favorite drinks with six daily drink vouchers loaded each day onto a SeaPass card. Like the previously mentioned levels, these vouchers can be used at any bar at any time in the lounges during Happy Hour or on Perfect Day at CocoCay.
Dine at Coastal Kitchen on Oasis and Quantum-class ships (excluding Spectrum of the Seas). Reservations are required and can only be made with the maitre d’ once onboard. Cruisers can also enjoy daily breakfast at a specialty restaurant while onboard.
Get access to the exclusive Concierge Lounge and Suite Lounge. Should the number of Suite passengers and Pinnacle Club members surpass the Suite Lounge capacity, there’s a temporary Pinnacle Club Lounge.
The best reward from the Royal Caribbean points levels is the cruise certificate. Royal Caribbean rewards loyal cruisers with a milestone cruise certificate valued at the prevailing rate of a seven-night balcony cabin booking for 700 and 1,050 cruise points.
Cruisers also enjoy a milestone cruise certificate valued at the prevailing rate of a Junior Suite booking for 1,400 cruise points and for every 350 points thereafter.
The Royal Caribbean Crown & Anchor Loyalty Program can be especially advantageous for most cruisers, no matter the level achieved. However, joining the highest ranks of the Royal Caribbean Crown and Anchor levels means passengers can enjoy the best offers and rewards from the loyalty program.
Royal Caribbean isn't the only cruise line offering enticing loyalty programs. Be sure to explore other cruise line loyalty programs and get the best deal on your next cruise-- and several cruises after that.