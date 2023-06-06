The River Cruise Comes of Age

In 2000, just two years before he would launch AmaWaterways, Schreiner moved on from Uniworld to join Viking Cruises as its CEO, where he focused on packaging the river cruise vacation for North Americans.

"Rudi had a vision that he could bring North Americans to Europe and travel in a comfortable way, visiting the major cities like Budapest and Vienna," explains Douglas Ward, author of "Berlitz: River Cruising in Europe," and other cruise guidebooks. "Viking Cruises had a product that nobody else was doing at the time, and almost no other operators were packaging things like flights and transfers -- he did it extraordinarily well. But in the beginning, Viking chartered various vessels from several different owners, so there was inconsistency. Rudi was very instrumental in trying to make the Viking product consistent from one ship to the next."

By the early 2000s, other changes were afoot in the industry, as increasing competition sparked new milestones. Whereas river ship cabins originally had only fixed windows or portholes that could not open, French balconies became standard by 2003.

"The big changes came when people began to put proper balconies on ships," says Bryant. "On modern river cruise ships, the balconies are a massive innovation. River boats now offer miniature hotel rooms, with spacious, proper bathrooms -- it's a very different experience aboard these ships."

After two years with Viking, Schreiner joined Jimmy Murphy and Kristin Karst to found AmaWaterways, dedicated to the English-speaking market, and in 2006 the line debuted its first ship, AmaDagio.

Through it all, Schreiner's attention to cuisine has helped raise the bar throughout the industry. AmaWaterways was one of the first to introduce "alternative" dining rooms. The Chef's Table is an open-kitchen venue that offers a gastronomic tasting menu in an intimate, refined setting, and features wines plucked from the regions traveled on each itinerary.

"Rudi has highlighted the fact that people, particularly from California, are much more aware of food and wine," Ward says. He went to the right people to supply the right product, and he spends significantly more on food and wine than his competitors, especially compared to the low-priced operators who provide very basic food and very little choice. It's one reason his ships score really well for me."