River Cruising on the Danube: The Basics

The Danube River is one of the most famous rivers in Europe, so naturally, it is also a popular river cruise destination. Flowing through some of Europe’s greatest cities and most picturesque landscapes, sailing along the Danube River appeals to both first-time and returning river cruisers. If you’re thinking about going, here’s what you need to know about Danube River cruises.
The Danube is the second-longest river in Europe and originates in the Black Forest area of Southwest Germany, flowing 1,770 miles eastward before emptying into the Black Sea. It passes through ten countries in total.
With the diverse landscapes, history, and cultures of the surrounding countries (not to mention multiple UNESCO World Heritage Sites), it’s easy to see why cruising along the Danube River is so popular, as you can country-hop through Central and Eastern Europe all in one trip with the added luxury of unpacking only once.
You may see Danube cruise itineraries referred to as Upper Danube and Lower Danube. These are geographical terms to divide the Danube River.
Since the Danube flows towards the Black Sea, the section west of Budapest, Hungary on cruise itineraries is typically called the Upper Danube (as it is on higher ground), and the section east of Budapest is called the Lower Danube (as the river flows downward towards the sea).
Cruises on the Upper Danube will sail through Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary. While different river cruise lines will have different start and end points, popular embarkation and debarkation ports are Budapest, Vienna, Nuremberg and Passau.
Lower Danube cruises highlight the treasures of Eastern Europe that have been hidden behind the Iron Curtain, revealed only after the region opened to tourism after the end of the Cold War. Here, visitors will discover a wealth of Balkan and Ottoman history and culture through Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria.
Cruises on the Danube River can be as short as three or four days, which is a perfect timeframe for those seeking a taste test cruise or an add-on to a land-based European vacation. These sailings will cover less ground, limited to Germany, Austria and Hungary.
More typical are seven-day cruises that visit four or more countries, and some have multiple stops within each. Week-long sailings are a great option for first-timers as they offer a combination of cosmopolitan cities and quaint towns for a well-rounded Danube River cruise experience.
Those wanting more can combine Upper and Lower Danube cruises for a 14-day holiday. For the ultimate European river cruising experience, add a Rhine River cruise to a full Danube River itinerary and enjoy a three-week sailing between the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea.
Practically every river cruise line offers cruises along the Danube. They include mainstream brands such as AmaWaterways, Avalon Waterways, Emerald Cruises, Scenic, Tauck, Uniworld Boutique River Cruises and Viking River Cruises.
You’ll also find French company CroisiEurope, U.K. line Riviera River Cruises and German-based A-Rosa Cruises, Riverside Luxury Cruises and VIVA Cruises. Even Disney sails on the Danube; the company operates sailings under the Adventures by Disney program in partnership with AmaWaterways.