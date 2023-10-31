River Cruising on the Danube: The Basics

Upper and Lower Danube River Cruises: What's the Difference?

Cycling along the Danube near Durnstein (Credit: Martin Steinthaler/Austria Tourist Board)

You may see Danube cruise itineraries referred to as Upper Danube and Lower Danube. These are geographical terms to divide the Danube River.

Since the Danube flows towards the Black Sea, the section west of Budapest, Hungary on cruise itineraries is typically called the Upper Danube (as it is on higher ground), and the section east of Budapest is called the Lower Danube (as the river flows downward towards the sea).

Cruises on the Upper Danube will sail through Germany, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary. While different river cruise lines will have different start and end points, popular embarkation and debarkation ports are Budapest, Vienna, Nuremberg and Passau.

Lower Danube cruises highlight the treasures of Eastern Europe that have been hidden behind the Iron Curtain, revealed only after the region opened to tourism after the end of the Cold War. Here, visitors will discover a wealth of Balkan and Ottoman history and culture through Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Romania and Bulgaria.