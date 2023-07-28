Why Choose a River Cruise for Young Adults?

Best Cruises for 20- and 30-Something Young Adults (Photo: Maryna Pleshkun/Shutterstock.com)

River cruises still mostly attract those of an older demographic, but that shouldn't be any reason to not join in on the fun. Here are just some of the many reasons we loved the experience.

River Cruise Ships Are Less Crowded, Both Onboard and Off: My sailing on Avalon Imagery II had a maximum double occupancy of 128 passengers (the average maximum for river cruise ships is 200). Compare that to most oceangoing cruise ships that can easily carry between 2,000 and 6,000 passengers, and the difference is clear: River cruise ships feel more like a small group trip than cruise ships.

Visiting ports of call on a river cruise is generally far less stressful than ocean cruises, too. There are fewer people looking to embark and disembark, and fewer crowds mean more room for onboard your ship, and far less crowding ashore.

Laid Back and Quiet Atmosphere: Your vacation is a way to relax and take a step back from it all while taking a step into a new and exciting place. River cruising supplies that in a low-stress environment. The overall atmosphere is more relaxed and quiet, providing you with less unwanted stimuli to better take in your surroundings.

Indulge in Local Wine Tastings: If you’re a wine connoisseur or even a casual wine drinker, then river cruising could be the ideal pick for you, as many river cruise itineraries -- like those that wind through places like France, Germany and Luxembourg -- offer local wine tastings for excursions. A glass (or six) of Bordeaux in Bordeaux anyone?

Itineraries in European Countries and Beyond: River cruise itineraries vary by destinations. You could explore several European countries -- and certainly more than one per sailing -- or snake along the Mekong River in Cambodia and Vietnam, or traverse India’s historic Ganges River. Whatever your bucket list destination, a river cruise will very likely help you tick it off.

Traveling Without Packing and Repacking: No matter what age, no one really enjoys daily unpacking and repacking of backpacks and suitcases when traveling. River cruises allow travelers to leave their belongings behind on their "hotel on water" while still hopping from city to city and even country to country.

River Cruises Can Be a Foodie Heaven: As a foodie myself, I place the quality of food and trying unique flavors at the top of my list when traveling. Fortunately, river cruises mostly supply foodies with local delicacies and dishes for cruisers, allowing for a taste of the local cuisine and beverages without ever leaving the ship.

More Ports, More Adventure: Unlike ocean cruises, there is no such thing as "sea days" (days spent at sea with no port of call) on a river cruise. River cruises stop quite often -- every few hours or so -- and even visit more than one port of call per day.

Calmer Waters: Seasickness is no joke. Luckily, river cruises are on the calm inland waters of the world, making the chances of experiencing seasickness very low.

More Authentic Entertainment: While you won’t find massive Broadway-style production shows on river cruises, river cruises offer more authentic entertainment. Performers on river cruises are often locals brought onboard in various ports of call to offer up authentic entertainment, and river cruise ships typically offer a piano player who entertains in the evenings.

It’s a much more personalized, intimate style of entertainment -- one that lends itself authentically to the region you’re sailing. On our sailing, a local and truly exceptional violinist performed for us while we were docked in Cochem, Germany. We also had a local band playing the classics and a solo singer who was also a natural comedian. In short, we were pleased with both the quality and diversity of authentic entertainment aboard the Avalon Imagery II.

Close-Knit Staff and Guests: Both the staff and passengers on river cruise ships are far less in number than on ocean cruise ships. Because of this, it can more often than not feel like you are a part of a close-knit family with everyone. That can lead to an elevated experience onboard and even life-long friendships after disembarkation.

There Are Likely No Kids: Whether you don't have children or have left them at home to have your own getaway, you'll be pleased to know that almost all river cruises don't allow children, with the exception of select family-friendly sailings offered during the summer months and around the Holidays.

For those with cruising kiddies, there are some family-friendly river cruises available. Disney, A-Rosa, AmaWaterways (on select ships), Tauck, Uniworld and CroisiEurope do offer select itineraries that are just for families. Minimum age limits differ across cruise lines.

Opportunities to Mingle -- or Not: Onboard your river cruise ship or when out on excursions, there are numerous opportunities to mingle. But many of us sometimes need some alone time to recharge and get our minds right. Even though river ships are small in contrast to mega-ships, there are fortunately plenty of moments for some solo downtime.

You could relax and unwind in your room, soak up some sun on the top deck, read a book in the onboard lounge -- you name it. Plus, you'll feel that serenity no matter where you go to be alone, even in more public spaces, because there aren't many other people onboard.

River Cruise Lines Want You: Young adults are finally taking notice of river cruises -- and the feeling is mutual. River cruise lines are doing their best to make shifts to their current offerings in order to cater to younger demographics, too. Young adults on river cruises can really feel the love -- and who doesn't want that?