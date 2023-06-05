River Cruise Travel Insurance: What It Covers and Why You Need It

Will Travel Insurance Cover You…

... if water levels are high?

When cruising Europe's rivers in spring, you can encounter high water levels. This is totally dependent on conditions leading into the spring, such as the winter snowfall in the Alps, as well as current weather patterns. It's tough to predict which river will have an issue and when, but early spring is when it traditionally can happen. Why the water level is high can factor into how an insurance company handles your claim. For example, Christine Buggy, vice president of marketing for Travelex Insurance Services, says, "In the event of a delay or cancellation due to unforeseen inclement weather, you may cancel your trip and receive a refund up to the maximum amount listed on the schedule of benefits." But, she goes on to say, "If the supplier cancels the trip due to high water levels as a result of torrential rain, coverage would apply under inclement weather."

... if water levels are low?

Interestingly enough, the weather clause at Travelex and other insurance providers doesn't apply to a low water level situation that disrupts a river cruise. This can happen at the height of summer, usually August but occasionally going into fall, on Europe's rivers. While you could make the case that, of course, weather has something to do with low water levels in a river, there is no specific "event" (like torrential rain in the case of a high water situation) that directly caused the low water level. So, if your river cruise is delayed or changed because of low water, third-party insurance probably won't help you unless you purchased a "cancel for any reason" policy.

... if fog or wind disrupts the voyage?

Insurance clauses dealing with weather, trip delay and cancellation are your friends in the case of fog or wind. When these circumstances stop your itinerary from continuing for a certain length of time, you can make a claim with your insurance provider for compensation for the unused portion of the trip.

... if your ship is going to be swapped out?

The act of swapping out a ship on an itinerary won't necessarily trigger a clause in your insurance policy, though it might. For example, if the cruise line is swapping out one ship for another comparable vessel and you'll receive the exact experience you booked, there is no claim to be made. However, if the ship suffers a mechanical failure and no comparable vessel is available on which you can continue the voyage, that would be an incident for which you can make a claim.

... if your itinerary changes?

Generally speaking, trip insurance doesn't cover minor, on-the-fly changes to cruise itineraries. Cruise lines will make every effort to deliver the experience you booked but when it can't, due to inclement weather or other issues, the line will present a comparable alternative or offer some type of compensation. However, Buggy says you may be able to make a claim under your policy's cancellation/interruption clause due to a covered reason that could include "inclement weather, the mechanical failure of the common carrier resulting in a loss of 50 percent or more of your trip or the financial default of the cruise company."

Travelex's Buggy offers this bit of parting advice: "Prior to purchasing a travel insurance plan, review the policy and/or contact the travel insurance provider to inquire about plan benefits, exclusions and limitations to fully understand what is included in the coverage." This is so important since terms for different policies vary widely.

For example, when responding to a claim, some insurance providers will only offer a voucher for a future trip rather than a cash payment. Also bear in mind that some insurers offer policies with a "cancel for any reason" clause. It may add a few dollars to the package and only pay out a certain percentage of your expenditure (between 75 percent and 100 percent of the trip cost), but it can give you peace of mind so you're the one that decides if you'll take a chance with a high or low water level on your next river cruise.