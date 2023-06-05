River Cruise Policies: Smoking, Alcohol and Age Restrictions

River cruises are designed to be stress-free, but even vacations have rules and restrictions. Keeping track of them can be a challenge.

For example, one cruise line won't accept any passengers under 18 years old. Others take newborns.

On a few ships, you'll find an open bar for your entire trip. Some only offer free drinks during meals and cocktail hours. And if you're traveling with someone under 21, they may -- or may not -- be able to order a drink.

Most of these rules are found in the fine print in cruise lines' contract of carriage, a legal document, usually posted online, which lays out the terms and conditions you're accepting when you buy a cruise.

Here you'll find many of the pertinent age, alcohol and smoking policies from the most popular river cruise companies. If you have questions, always check with your cruise line or travel agent before you commit to a trip.