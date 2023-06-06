River Cruise Cabins: What to Expect

Can River cruise cabins Fit More Than Two People?

It used to be that river cruises were designed primarily for couples in their golden years, with little flexibility for families. That's changed, as lines are realizing that river cruising can be a fun and educational vacation for children and teens.

AmaWaterways is the first river cruise line to actually design a ship with groups and multi-generational travelers in mind. The two family-friendly ships, AmaStella and AmaViola, debuted in 2016. The accommodations include 12 staterooms that can house up to three family members each; six sets of adjoining cabins that can be connected via an internal doorway, accommodating families of up to five; and four suites with convertible sofa beds that can accommodate families of up to four.

A-Rosa's new E-Motion Sena, sailing on the Rhine, has been designed with families in mind. There's a dedicated family floor, with 12 family cabins sleeping up to six passengers, located next to a kids club. These family cabins feature high-up windows, but at 300 square feet and with funky bunk beds, they're spacious and modern.

On Tauck's newer ships, cabins have full-size sofa beds that can be used by families; up to four people can sleep in one cabin. (The line is also retrofitting its older ships so more cabins will have sofa beds.) Tauck also has suites that can accommodate three adults over 18, as well as two parents and a child. The recommended minimum age for Tauck's family river cruises is eight years old.

Uniworld, which also offers family-oriented cruises, has some cabins with sofa beds on most of its ships. This is one line where the ships can vary widely, so check before you book.

While regular cabins on Vantage's ship, River Venture, do not have room for a third berth, the Owners Suite does have a sofa that converts to a bed.