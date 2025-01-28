How Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Ilma Sets New Levels of Luxury

It’s rare for me to be so impressed by a new vessel that I’m left wondering how any other ship (I use that word cautiously, as Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection refers to its vessels as “yachts”) can possibly compare.
But that is exactly how I felt after nine days on a Western Caribbean cruise onboard Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s 2024 newbuild Ilma, being cossetted in such levels of luxury that I genuinely did not want to get off the vessel (in fact, I told the crew that a few times a day).
That’s not to throw shade on any of the other new luxury ships that debuted in 2024, as many are setting new standards in service, cuisine and accommodation. But there was something about Ilma that set it above anything I had experienced before.
Here’s why I felt Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s yacht, Ilma, deserved a 5-star review and was named Luxury Ship of the Year 2024 in the Cruise Critic Best in Cruise Awards. (And looking ahead, the line has another vessel, the 452-passenger Luminara, debuting in July).
Ilma in Cozumel (Photo: Adam Coulter)
I love cruise ships. I love the ground-breaking entertainment, I love the captain’s announcement at noon (though I could do without the casino and shopping announcements) and I’ve met many wonderful cruise directors in my time (hand on heart, though, I could skip most buffets).
The fact that Ima has none of these – no buffet, no announcements, no cruise director, no casino nor a main theater is deliberate; Ritz-Carlton is trying to create a hotel experience on water – and it works.
Ritz-Carlton set out to do things differently on Evrima (its first 298-passenger yacht that debuted in 2022) and has refined that experience on Ilma.
The net result is a vessel that attracts a specific crowd of guests, many of whom have never set foot on a ship.
On the December sailing I was on, for example, half of the guests had never cruised before. Most were Ritz-Carlton loyalists tempted by the idea of a hotel experience that just happened to be on sea.
And that’s a good thing – attracting people who may never have entertained the idea of a cruise.
The living room in an Owner's Suite on Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
We’ve flagged the fact that entry-level suites on Ilma are not the best in the luxury sector. The 92 Terrace suites, which make up almost half of the accommodations, come in at 194 square feet and do not have a separate room that can be separated in any way. So they really are more like a mini-suite than a true suite.
Once you start moving up the categories, however, you start experiencing suites that are so well designed, both in terms of the quality of materials, but also the layout, that you’re reluctant to leave them. You have everything you need, including 24-hour room service.
Grand Suite bathroom on Ritz-Carlton Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Take the Grand Suite, which I was lucky enough to be accommodated in. The 560-square foot space was the nearest to a hotel room at sea I have experienced.
The long corridor leads to the living/dining room, full of light from the sliding glass doors leading out onto a deep wide veranda, complete with two loungers and two chairs. I loved the bar area, with a Nespresso coffee machine, a kettle, a selection of glasses and a sliding drawer filled with my favorite drinks, all included and replenished every night (finishing off a bottle of Champagne every night? You’ll find a new one in there every morning. Editor’s note: I learnt this from a fellow passenger; I was on the Diet Cokes).
Grand Suite bedroom on Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
The bedroom is completely separate, with large sliding doors, which cocoon you in a completely dark, completely quiet space; I had some of my best night sleeps I’ve ever had in this vast bed.
And the marble bathroom included a tub, twin basins, a separate shower and a separate toilet. And when I asked if I could swap out my toiletries for the spa brand, the next day it was done.
On top of all this, there’s a gift left on your bed every night, whether that’s a gorgeous tote bag (I use every day); chocolates or a pen set or a really smart cap.
Red prawn crudo dish in Seta Su Ilma on Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
I’ve spoken rapturously about the quality of cuisine onboard this ship to anyone I can. I also joined a talk with the Executive Chef Adam Jenkins and spoke to a number of dining staff while onboard.
What impressed me time and again were their backgrounds, as the majority of those who I spoke to came from the restaurant world, some with Michelin stars.
Again, that’s not saying those who come from cruise ship background provide service any less exceptional than those from a top restaurant. It’s different, not better, not worse, but another differentiator for the brand.
A whole Dorada served on Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
The food itself was consistently outstanding, at every meal in every restaurant. I had the most delicious lamb chops I have ever tasted – land or sea – and a whole grilled Dorada that was as good as anything you’d get in a fish restaurant.
The attentiveness, the care and the knowledge of every member of staff, was faultless, particularly the sommeliers, who expertly paired every dish.
Lamb chops served on Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
And no buffet!– everything is a la carte.
Now when you’re on a ship this size, I’d say there is an argument for having a buffet (look at Explora or Seabourn or Silversea buffets, which are outstanding in the luxury space. Not all buffets are created equal and many people at breakfast, for example, like helping themselves to cereal, yoghurts, smoked salmon etc.
But on Ilma, where everything is a la carte, there are still plenty of choices. While I did miss my cereals, I was more than happy with what was on offer.
Cuba-themed night on Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
Service on Ilma was up there with the best I’ve ever experienced at sea and I spent the best part of the cruise trying to figure out why.
Was it the mix of crew, drawn from all over the world?
Was it the fact they were referred to as “Ladies and Gentlemen” rather than “crew”? (this might sound silly, but it accords them a certain respect).
Was it because of the Ritz-Carlton Pledge (“We pledge to provide the finest personal service and facilities for our guests who will always enjoy a warm, relaxed, yet refined ambiance.”) which the crew carry on their person at all times?
Was it because they were empowered to chat with us, share a joke and have a laugh?
Is it because we got to hang out with them and have a few drinks when they weren’t performing or DJing?
All of the above I’d suggest, coupled with – calling you by your name by the end of day one; intuitiveness, even beyond knowing your favorite drink or style of espresso coffee, right down to where we liked to sit, or our board game-playing habits, and having a drink waiting for us as we arrived (did someone radio ahead?), in a different room.
Observation Deck on Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)
When I think of Ilma’s generosity of space, it’s not the main pool deck (which never got crowded) or the dining rooms, where you could always get a table, or even the main living room area. Rather, it’s the corridors. Wide, wood-paneled and thick-carpeted, these hallways are where I felt I was on a private yacht.
All is quiet. All is padded and hushed. Every suite door is closed, no one is present, bar maybe one room steward in the far distance.
Full disclosure: I was on an unusual sailing – a 9-day Caribbean cruise over Thanksgiving, which meant passenger numbers were low compared to a typical voyage (just 90 out of a possible 456). So it was always going to feel uncrowded.
Even when this ship is sailing full, however, the amount of space is 104.35 cubic feet per guest, which is the highest at sea.
Everyone has their idea of luxury, and that’s one of mine: no crowds.
Ritz-Carlton's Ilma on its sea trials (Photo: Sundeck Films / Chantiers de l’Atlantique)
All of these factors I list above came together on this 9-day sailing. As I wrote in my review:
“It’s a sublime experience sailing onboard this vessel, you feel cocooned, oblivious to what’s going on in the rest of the world.”
I could also add: you feel really looked after, like people really care about whether you are having a great time. And in this day and age, that really counts for a lot.
And that is the reason why Ilma won Best New Luxury Ship in the Cruise Critic Awards 2024.