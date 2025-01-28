How Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection’s Ilma Sets New Levels of Luxury

Suites Onboard Ilma Were Outstanding

The living room in an Owner's Suite on Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)

We’ve flagged the fact that entry-level suites on Ilma are not the best in the luxury sector. The 92 Terrace suites, which make up almost half of the accommodations, come in at 194 square feet and do not have a separate room that can be separated in any way. So they really are more like a mini-suite than a true suite.

Once you start moving up the categories, however, you start experiencing suites that are so well designed, both in terms of the quality of materials, but also the layout, that you’re reluctant to leave them. You have everything you need, including 24-hour room service.

Grand Suite bathroom on Ritz-Carlton Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)

Take the Grand Suite, which I was lucky enough to be accommodated in. The 560-square foot space was the nearest to a hotel room at sea I have experienced.

The long corridor leads to the living/dining room, full of light from the sliding glass doors leading out onto a deep wide veranda, complete with two loungers and two chairs. I loved the bar area, with a Nespresso coffee machine, a kettle, a selection of glasses and a sliding drawer filled with my favorite drinks, all included and replenished every night (finishing off a bottle of Champagne every night? You’ll find a new one in there every morning. Editor’s note: I learnt this from a fellow passenger; I was on the Diet Cokes).

Grand Suite bedroom on Ilma (Photo: Adam Coulter)

The bedroom is completely separate, with large sliding doors, which cocoon you in a completely dark, completely quiet space; I had some of my best night sleeps I’ve ever had in this vast bed.

And the marble bathroom included a tub, twin basins, a separate shower and a separate toilet. And when I asked if I could swap out my toiletries for the spa brand, the next day it was done.

On top of all this, there’s a gift left on your bed every night, whether that’s a gorgeous tote bag (I use every day); chocolates or a pen set or a really smart cap.