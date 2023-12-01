Sponsored by Viking

You’ve booked your Viking cruise on the Rhone, but what's the best way to prepare for your forthcoming voyage?

This guide is designed to help you prepare for each segment of your journey: the onboard experience, your adventures in the South of France, and the opportunities to enhance your travels with pre and post-cruise extensions.

For travelers eager to dive deeper, Viking offers a number of enriching pre and post-cruise extensions with a focus on the destination.

This guide is your comprehensive companion, crafted to guarantee a seamless and enriching voyage, so let’s begin.