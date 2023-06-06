What Causes Rhine Water Levels to Change?

Water levels on the Rhine River are subject to seasonal weather patterns. If the river is too high, vessels can't fit under bridges or go through locks. High water levels are usually caused by snow melting in the Alps and heavy rains in the spring and early summer.

On the flipside, droughts and extreme heat waves -- which have both become more common in Western Europe over the last three decades -- causes the water level of the Rhine river to drop. When Rhine water levels are extremely low, ships can't sail because they could run aground.

It's generally more common for water levels on the Rhine to be low, rather than high. This is most likely to happen during the hottest and driest time of year, from late July through August and sometimes onwards. In 2022, for example, Europe had one of its driest years and summers on record. Germany's drought that year severely impacted Rhine water levels, causing shipping disruptions and even some cruises to be rerouted over land at parts.