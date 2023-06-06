Regent's Seven Seas Society Loyalty Program

The multi-level Seven Seas Society is Regent Seven Seas Cruises' loyalty program for past passengers. Enrollment is automatic after completion of your first Regent Seven Seas cruise of seven nights or longer.

Levels are achieved based on number of nights sailed. Passengers are automatically upgraded to the Silver tier if their first cruise is 21 nights or longer, and solo travelers receive credit for double nights.

Benefits include access to special events, including a private cocktail reception and priority online booking of shore excursions and dining reservations. Members also get special offers on select cruises, including early-booking bonuses with up to $5,000 off per person.

Members receive a $250 future cruise credit for referring new passengers who sail on their first Regent Seven Seas cruise.

Seven Seas Society Levels and Benefits

Bronze

Available with seven to 20 cruise nights

Discounts on select cruises

Advance notice of new itineraries and special offers

Access to online personal profile

Access to exclusive onboard cocktail reception

Silver

Available with 21 to 74 cruise nights

Receive all Bronze perks

Complimentary garment pressing of two garments per person for each seven-night segment

One hour of complimentary phone time per suite

Priority online reservations for Prime 7, Chartreuse and Pacific Rim restaurants

Priority shore excursion reservations when made online

Commemorative pin

Subscription to Society Pages newsletter

Gold

Available with 75 to 199 cruise nights

Receive all Silver perks

Complimentary laundry service for one bag of clothing per suite for each seven-night segment

Four log-ins for complimentary unlimited internet for up to four devices

Complimentary pressing of two additional garments for a total of four garments per person

Two additional hours of complimentary phone time for a total of three hours per suite

Priority disembarkation at the end of the cruise (in select ports)

Free newspaper service onboard

Access to exclusive activities both onboard and ashore

Platinum

Available with 200 to 399 cruise nights

Receive all Gold perks

Complimentary unlimited garment pressing

Complimentary unlimited laundry service

Six additional hours of complimentary phone time for a total of nine hours per suite

Free custom air services (one time per cruise)

10 percent discount on select shore excursions, hotel and land programs

Complimentary leather luggage tags sent with your cruise documents

Titanium

Available with 400 to 999 cruise nights

Receive all Platinum perks

Complimentary private transfers from your home to the ship and ship to home if you live within a 50-mile radius

Free airport transfers to and from the ship

Complimentary unlimited dry cleaning

25 percent discount on select shore excursions, hotel and land programs

Early embarkation at 1 p.m.

Diamond

Available with 1,000 to 1,999 cruise nights

Receive all Titanium perks

5 percent discount on cruise-only fare

Free Regent Choice shore excursion up to $250 (one per cruise segment)

Exclusive invitation to a new ship christening

Commodore