  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Regent's Seven Seas Society Loyalty Program

Shayne Rodriguez Thompson
Contributor

The multi-level Seven Seas Society is Regent Seven Seas Cruises' loyalty program for past passengers. Enrollment is automatic after completion of your first Regent Seven Seas cruise of seven nights or longer.

Levels are achieved based on number of nights sailed. Passengers are automatically upgraded to the Silver tier if their first cruise is 21 nights or longer, and solo travelers receive credit for double nights.

Benefits include access to special events, including a private cocktail reception and priority online booking of shore excursions and dining reservations. Members also get special offers on select cruises, including early-booking bonuses with up to $5,000 off per person.

Members receive a $250 future cruise credit for referring new passengers who sail on their first Regent Seven Seas cruise.

Seven Seas Society Levels and Benefits

Bronze

  • Available with seven to 20 cruise nights

  • Discounts on select cruises

  • Advance notice of new itineraries and special offers

  • Access to online personal profile

  • Access to exclusive onboard cocktail reception

Silver

  • Available with 21 to 74 cruise nights

  • Receive all Bronze perks

  • Complimentary garment pressing of two garments per person for each seven-night segment

  • One hour of complimentary phone time per suite

  • Priority online reservations for Prime 7, Chartreuse and Pacific Rim restaurants

  • Priority shore excursion reservations when made online

  • Commemorative pin

  • Subscription to Society Pages newsletter

Gold

  • Available with 75 to 199 cruise nights

  • Receive all Silver perks

  • Complimentary laundry service for one bag of clothing per suite for each seven-night segment

  • Four log-ins for complimentary unlimited internet for up to four devices

  • Complimentary pressing of two additional garments for a total of four garments per person

  • Two additional hours of complimentary phone time for a total of three hours per suite

  • Priority disembarkation at the end of the cruise (in select ports)

  • Free newspaper service onboard

  • Access to exclusive activities both onboard and ashore

Platinum

  • Available with 200 to 399 cruise nights

  • Receive all Gold perks

  • Complimentary unlimited garment pressing

  • Complimentary unlimited laundry service

  • Six additional hours of complimentary phone time for a total of nine hours per suite

  • Free custom air services (one time per cruise)

  • 10 percent discount on select shore excursions, hotel and land programs

  • Complimentary leather luggage tags sent with your cruise documents

Titanium

  • Available with 400 to 999 cruise nights

  • Receive all Platinum perks

  • Complimentary private transfers from your home to the ship and ship to home if you live within a 50-mile radius

  • Free airport transfers to and from the ship

  • Complimentary unlimited dry cleaning

  • 25 percent discount on select shore excursions, hotel and land programs

  • Early embarkation at 1 p.m.

Diamond

  • Available with 1,000 to 1,999 cruise nights

  • Receive all Titanium perks

  • 5 percent discount on cruise-only fare

  • Free Regent Choice shore excursion up to $250 (one per cruise segment)

  • Exclusive invitation to a new ship christening

Commodore

  • Available with 2,000-plus cruise nights

  • Receive all Diamond perks

  • Additional 5 percent discount on cruise-only fare for a total of 10 percent off

  • Commemorative Commodore Officer's jacket

  • Commemorative plaque on all ships in fleet

Updated January 09, 2020
How was this article?
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map