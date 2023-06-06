That's where Cruise Critic's sister site, IndependentTraveler.com, can help. Below you'll find a number of useful resources compiled by the editors at IndependentTraveler.com to help answer some of your most common questions about air travel, hotels, passports and more.

Air Travel

Unless you're cruising from a convenient homeport, you'll probably need to fly to your cruise port of embarkation. You may be able to save money by booking your own flight rather than letting your cruise line arrange it for you, but how can you get the best deal? Here's what you need to know about finding cheap fares, using the discount airlines and even getting a great seat on the plane.

Passports and International Travel

One of the perennial questions we get here at Cruise Critic is "Do I need a passport?" The answer is ... it depends on where and when you're going. Read on to get the details, learn how to get a passport and find answers to your other pressing questions about international travel.

Hotels

Many Cruise Critic readers do more than cruise -- they also add an extra day or two in their city of embarkation or debarkation to take in a few more sights. Check out these articles for help choosing a hotel, getting a great deal and even figuring out how much to tip.

Packing

Car Rentals

Renting a car gives you the freedom to design your own day in port -- but it can be a little more complicated than just tagging along on a cruise line's organized shore excursion. What's the best way to get a good deal on a rental car? Will you need an International Driver's Permit? You'll find answers to these and other car rental questions below.

Staying Healthy

From jet lag to the infamous "Montezuma's revenge," the health hazards of traveling can sometimes put a damper on an otherwise fabulous trip. Here you'll find tips on avoiding common travel maladies -- and finding healthcare abroad if the worst does happen.