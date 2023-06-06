That's not to say first-timers should not miss a boat or kayak tour to see the otherworldly El Arco rock formation protruding from the Sea of Cortez at Land's End, wide and pristine Lover's Beach, the rock and roll shrine that is Cabo Wabo, and the indoor souvenir market near the pier. And if you really need to unwind, party boat expeditions abound.

But what about next-timers or intrepid cruisers who want to venture away from the barrage of touristy restaurants and shops and vendors to see another side of Cabo? Well, there is more to the place than first meets the eye including quiet beaches, unique shops and the kind of food your Mexican grandmother would prepare (if you had one). Here are our favorite offbeat experiences in Cabo whether you are a repeat visitor, or coming for a unique first-time experience.

For an even more authentic experience, head to the very casual Mariscos Mocambo (Leona Vicario y 20 de Novembre, 624-143-6070, open for lunch and dinner). This restaurant is a favorite among locals, known for fresh seafood that won't break the bank. The menu includes seafood soup, fresh fish in a variety of sauces, and even empanadas stuffed with shrimp or crab. There's also a children's menu and a few selections for land lovers.

But even if you don't do an excursion you can feel part of the action if you hit the marina between 3 and 4 p.m. when the sport fishing boats come in. Some 50,000 bullfish -- marlin, sailfish and swordfish -- are caught here each year. It's easy to spot boats with a bullfish catch since they fly a blue flag signaling a catch is onboard (have your camera ready).

Editor's note: Unfortunately, most of these beaches are for sunning and picnicking only -- rip tides make swimming dangerous.