Advancements in environmental technologies that produce cleaner fuel emissions are painting a rosier picture for cruise lines with ships sailing in North American waters.

Things weren't looking so optimistic in 2013, when Carnival Cruise Lines pulled ships from ports in Baltimore and Norfolk, fearing it would cost too much money to continue operating from those ports. Both are located within the North American Emission Control Area, which will bear costly new clean-emission regulations, beginning in January 2015.

Cruise lines that spend significant time in the ECA are being faced with the challenge of complying with these new regulations in order to keep destinations like Alaska, Canada and New England in their brochures.

Encouraging success with scrubber technology -- which essentially "scrubs" away pollutants to produce cleaner exhaust -- has eased that fear enough for Carnival to return to those ports.

What is ECA?

Beginning in January 2015, the industry will have to contend with a 200-nautical-mile low-emission zone stretching the length of the U.S. and Canadian coasts. The industry has been aware of the approaching deadline since 2009. Ships sailing within zone will be required to operate on fuel containing less than 0.1 percent sulfur -- significantly lower than the 1.0 percent previously permitted. The new fuel requirements are intended to reduce the industry's carbon footprint, as low-sulfur fuel produces cleaner emissions.

Higher Costs

Low-sulfur fuel costs significantly more than the traditional fuel cruise ships are designed to use. According to the Cruise Lines International Association, fuel costs in the ECA zone could increase by as much as 140 percent under the 0.1-percent standards. Cruise ships that sail in destinations like Alaska, Canada and New England need to comply if they want to stay.

Should cruise lines be forced to burn this fuel, the result would be higher cruise fares. Rich Pruitt, associate vice president of safety and environmental stewardship for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., says this isn't an option for the industry. "If you raise your price too much, people will say, 'Well I'm not going to cruise there; I can't afford it' or 'I'm not willing to pay that much.'"

A Lower-Cost Alternative

To bypass the low-sulfur, high-cost fuel requirement, cruise lines are turning to alternatives. So far, scrubbing technology is having the most success. Scrubbers are engine installations that naturally reduce sulfur emissions. Ultimately, they could allow cruise lines to continue burning high-sulfur, low-cost fuel while producing cleaner exhaust.

Carnival Corporation & plc, Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line have been testing scrubbing technology on their ships for several years. It's proving to be the most effective and sustainable method of reducing sulfur emissions from cruise ships.

For scrubbing technology to be deemed "successful," each cruise ship with scrubbers must demonstrate ongoing compliance with ECA emissions guidelines. Tests are conducted on a ship-by-ship basis. Once adequate results are obtained, the cruise line shares this information with various governing bodies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Environmental Protection Agency and International Maritime Organization, which ultimately decides if the resulting emissions are equivalent (or better) than what would be achieved using low-sulfur fuel.

Royal Caribbean, for instance, has made great strides with Liberty of the Seas' scrubber installation, which is fully approved by the IMO in both the North American and European ECAs.

Based on its success with scrubbers on Pride of America, Norwegian Cruise Line began installing scrubbers on six ships in spring of 2014 and will also install them on its two newbuilds, Escape and Bliss. The line has two additional new unnamed ships set to debut in 2018 and 2019, but it has yet to make any announcements about scrubbing technology on those ships.

Carnival Corp. is finding success with scrubbers on Cunard's Queen Elizabeth. For now the company's focus is on ships that sail within the ECA zone (eventually expanding throughout each fleet).

"The whole industry is looking at these scrubbers as the best solution to this air emissions challenge that we have going forward, and I think you'll see basically all the cruise lines adapt this," said Tom Dow, vice president of public affairs for Carnival Corp.

Money Still an Issue

Though scrubbers are looking to be a cost-saver for the future, they are not an inexpensive upfront investment for the lines.

In fall 2013, Carnival Corp. announced it had plans to invest $180 million to test scrubbers on a portion of its fleet. (The company is now estimating $400 million for all the ships it's targeting.)

"The intent of this investment is to reduce the cost or avoid higher costs," Dow said. "It's not always the case, where you have a technology that both enhances the environment and saves money, but we think this is a time when this will happen."

In some cases, the Environmental Protection Agency has been able to offer cruise lines an exemption, or waiver, from the new limit in order to have time to prepare their ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., for instance, received a temporary waiver in order to install scrubbers on 13 Royal Caribbean and six Celebrity ships.

"As a company, we are consciously optimistic and bullish on scrubbing technology," Royal Caribbean's Pruitt said. "But there's still some refining that needs to be done."

Even with scrubbers, there is still trouble on the horizon, Pruitt added.

"The ECA is going to present a significant financial hit, even if the scrubbers are successful."

That's partly because, by 2020, the global emission cap is expected to drop to 0.5 percent sulfur (from 3.5 percent).

Cruise lines need to prepare now, especially considering that the process of ordering new ships can take three to four years.

"The goal was to try to remove the ECA fuel cost consideration as a barrier or impediment to itinerary planning," Carnival's Dow said. "If you've got a system that takes care of both ECA and global, now it's no longer a factor. As for the passenger experience, they won't notice any difference."

In the meantime, cruise lines will continue perfecting scrubbing technology and exploring alternate avenues of ECA compliance to ensure they'll be able to maintain their presence and pricing in these valued destinations.