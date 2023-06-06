.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas, a mega-ship with a passenger capacity of 5,400, continues to dominate the seas with a five-star rating that never seems to falter. Launched in 2009 and overhauled in 2014, Oasis continues to offer a variety of innovative features from fast Internet and an onboard app to Broadway shows, ice skating and surfing, multiple cabin and suite options, and restaurants from hot dogs to haute cuisine.

What makes Oasis of the Seas a continuous frontrunner in the industry? Here are five Cruise Critic trip reports that showcase the ship's appeal.

Oasis of the Seas Is a "Marvel of Engineering"

Cruise Critic member djwhj said she and her husband "were terrified" of Oasis' size and passenger capacity after a sailing onboard the smaller Celebrity Equinox. They decided to take the plunge when their four grown children scheduled an Eastern Caribbean family cruise.

"The ship is a marvel of engineering, and we couldn't get over how well it flowed," she said. "We had heard that the buffet was hopelessly crowded... we never had a problem finding a table and there were six of us." Thanks to a towel-checking service and some proactive pool employees, the family had no problems finding deck chairs either.

It's a Perfect Ship for Families

lskoldsie, a single mother of two young children, found Oasis of the Seas to be the best fit for her family's Western Caribbean vacation. "I LOVED how many kids were onboard because my kids made so many friends. Kids were well behaved in my opinion. Generally people were so nice and were so willing to help out if I had my hands full." Even better -- her kids loved the cruise, too.

"I was nervous about taking the kids out of the country on my own," she said. "It was really easy. I loved the Oasis. I didn't mind the size or the amount of people... and honestly this is the best cruise I've taken and the best spring break trip that we have taken."

You Can Find Plenty to Eat and Drink on Oasis of the Seas

Beastpopo, who booked Oasis with five other families, said his group looked for a ship with "good food and drink."

"If you are like me and ordered the Ultimate Drink Package, get the most out of it," he said. "They did an AWESOME job of stocking this thing with high-end spirits. You name it and they have it. I was getting my Long Island Teas with Belvedere, Hendricks and Bacardi."

He also offers raves about the restaurants: "The Park Cafe in Central Park is outstanding. Sabor Modern Mexican was also fantastic; this was a slight up charge, but worth it. Johnny Rockets was great for lunch. The Boardwalk Dog House had great brats and dogs with all the fixin's."

You'll Never Be Bored Onboard

"I may have spoiled myself for all future cruises with all that Oasis has to offer," said first-time cruiser bwiser1081. "The activities onboard the ship... where to start? With zip-lining, rock climbing, surfing, all the whirlpools and pools, there is plenty to do... then there are the shows (we watched Cats, Come Fly with Me, Splish- Splash and Frozen in Time) and ran out of time to do more on our seven-day trip."

At the end of the day, he feels that "Oasis truly has something for everyone.... I was often more impressed with the ship than the ports of call. This ship, for better or worse, is truly a destination all its own."

Even Skeptics Can't Stay Away

Cindy and her husband said they'd never step aboard Oasis of the Seas.

"We were those people who were horrified by the size, the passenger load, and the whole concept," she said. But Cindy couldn't shake her curiosity about the ship, and finally she broke down and booked an Eastern Caribbean cruise.

"We LOVED the ship... Sitting in Giovanni's Table the first night and looking out at the lights of Central Park, we really could have been eating dinner in a nice restaurant in a resort, or in a beautiful town."

