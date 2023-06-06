.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }

With 28 restaurants, more than a dozen bars and Broadway-caliber entertainment, Norwegian Getaway is a social ship that positively radiates a Miami atmosphere. Launched in 2014, the massive 4,028-passenger vessel caters to all cruising types, from the solo traveler to the social butterfly, and from small family gatherings to large and lively groups.

Here are five Cruise Critic member reviews that best showcase Norwegian Getaway, its Miami flair and why cruisers simply can't get enough of this ship:

Trip Report #1: Norwegian Getaway's great for the kids.

"I wholeheartedly believe there can be no better cruise ship for a family," said IanBork, who cruised the Bahamas with his wife and four children. "We did not have one boring day... SO MANY events for the kids; from dance offs, to game shows, to character meet and greets." He said his kids also had a blast on the ropes courses, water slides and at the Illusionarium dinner theatre production.

Trip Report #2: The ship's large crowds are well managed by staff.

Cruise Critic member moconnell never dreamed of cruising before her family's Caribbean sailing onboard Getaway.

"I was afraid that there would be too many people and not enough culture," she said. "I was SO wrong!...We all had an excellent time...There were always large crowds when entering and exiting the ship, but the process the staff has for managing everyone made it go very smoothly and easily."

Trip Report #3: The ship offers a great selection of bars.

Host Michell said her solo cruise onboard Norwegian Getaway was "one of the most relaxing vacations" of her life. She was particularly impressed with the various bars onboard.

"I loved the variety of public bars on the Getaway, and the different 'feel' each had," she said. "My favorite was the Sugarcane Mojito bar (the jalapeno and cucumber mojito was wonderful), and I liked that live music was often going on. Others I enjoyed were the Sunset Bar…, Prime Meridian (...it has a very old school "gentleman's club" feel), and the Atrium Bar (perfect for a Bellini or spicy bloody mary)."

Trip Report #4: The entertainment is spectacular.

Norwegian Getaway has a lot of entertainment options, and cocruzlvrs, who sailed an Eastern Caribbean itinerary, can attest to their quality. "Burn the Floor is a DO NOT MISS," she said. Her husband, who doesn't enjoy musicals, "absolutely loved" the ballroom extravaganza. "These dancers are top notch! This show was as good as shows that can be seen in Vegas."

Trip Report #5: Getaway's service is so good, it convinces cruisers to come back.

FloaterGirl, who has sailed onboard Norwegian Getaway three times in the last year, said this ship has the "best service in the NCL fleet."

"The crew is what keeps us coming back," she said. "The crew members are contagious in their happiness: smiling faces, perky greetings, sing-songy 'good mornings,' respectful 'Madames,' and seemingly pure joy in serving you... Our whims were met and the world this Getaway crew created for us is one that we never will forget."

