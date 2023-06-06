Anthem of the Seas, along with its sister ship Quantum of the Seas, offers a revolutionary ship design with features never before seen at sea. Launched in April 2015, the 4,180-passenger ship houses RipCord by iFly (an onboard skydiving simulator), the North Star (a jewel-shaped capsule that provides 360 degree views from above the ship) and SeaPlex (the largest indoor active space at sea). And did we mention its 18 dining venues, 2,090 cabins and GiGi, the two-deck-tall giraffe wearing a floatie?

It's no wonder that Anthem is making waves in the cruise industry. Here are five Cruise Critic members' Anthem of the Seas trip reports that showcase the ship's best features.

Trip Report #1: Anthem Utilizes State-of-the-Art Technology

"This was a terrific technological leap forward for cruising," said Cruise Critic member joesuefree after his Anthem cruise. The ship's iPads "worked perfectly and quickly," and the Royal Caribbean cruise app was great for making reservations. However, he was particularly impressed with the Royal Caribbean RFID wristbands, or "WOWbands", which he used for "everything."

"I used my wristband to pay, get into shows, open my room, sign up for events," he said. "[It] worked perfectly every time." The wristbands were so convenient that he didn't need his SeaPass card until debarking.

Trip Report #2: The Ship's Got Class

Trixie21, who cruised the Eastern Mediterranean with his wife, said he was impressed with Anthem of the Seas, which had "the feel of a 5 star hotel."

"We entered on deck 5 and were greeted with a glass of Champagne and canapes," he said. "My first impression was how beautiful and classy the ship felt, and this was reinforced every day as we explored her more." He pointed out some favorite features, including the service, which was "of a very high standard," the dining and entertainment, and the Two70 lounge, which was "versatile" and a "fantastic space."

Trip Report #3: The Food Will Make You Say "Wow"

Cruise Critic member skoorb22 said he and his wife were impressed with the dining options onboard their Mediterranean cruise, particularly at the specialty restaurants.

"All I can say is wow...they have done it right," he said about the food. They dined at restaurants including Jamie's Italian, Chef's Table and Chops Grille. But skoorb22 said his favorite dining venue was Wonderland, where he had "one of the most unique dining experiences" of his life.

"The food is done using molecular gastronomy. Every dish was unique and had a particular story or flair to it," he said. He also noted the "unbelievable" menu, which appeared as a blank sheet of paper until passengers painted it with water, in which a "magic" ink suddenly appeared.

Trip Report #4: Staff at the Kids' Club Are Excellent

Chufty said the Aquanauts kids' club staff took good care of her daughter, who suffers from epilepsy, during her family's Eastern Mediterranean cruise.

"The staff were great and so much so we felt confident to leave her on board on a few occasions whilst in port," she said. She also noted that the staff, well aware of her daughter's medical condition, "took it all in their stride." They filled the family with confidence and kept their daughter happy.

"She loved it," Chufty said. "We couldn't get her out of it!"

Trip Report #5: You Don't Need a Suite to Have a Great Cabin Experience

Cruise Critic member ravi05 said he and his family "so loved the balcony stateroom," which was "spacious, sparkling clean and was maintained at the right temperature." His favorite part of the room was, of course, the balcony itself.

"The balcony was spacious and was the best part of the room." He said his family spent hours "watching the waves, watching the ship dock and un-dock, seeing it make a 180-degree turn and just lying there listening to the sound of the waves."

