The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Allure of the Seas, boasts reviews just as big, with a five-star rating that's difficult to dispute. Launched in 2010 and refurbished in May 2015, Allure has incorporated more modern features, including an exclusive lounge and restaurant for suite passengers, 46 new cabins (including 10 suites) and faster Wi-Fi.

What makes Allure of the Seas a five-star ship? Here are five trip reports from Cruise Critic members that highlight the cruise ship's best features.

Allure of the Seas Is Massive, But Manageable

Cruise Critic member aautomo884 said she was "initially leery" about cruising on such a large ship for her Eastern Mediterranean vacation.

"We thought the crowds were going to be overwhelming, but I have to say I never once felt crowded, or overwhelmed with people, even on our day at sea," she said. "There is so much to do, and so many places to eat, drink, and play that we never had to fight for a seat or couldn't find space."

The Crew Goes Above and Beyond

MMOMOM and her husband were particularly impressed with Allure of the Seas' staff, which "seemed to be leaning over backwards to please every single person."

Their first night onboard, a staff member offered MMOMOM and her husband half off at Chops Grill (an embarkation day special), and worked with them so they could take advantage of the discount. "We told her we had show reservations so [we] might not have time and she told us that she would make sure they got us served and to the show in time," she said. "Glad we did ... it was wonderful! The Allure is an amazing ship with an amazing staff and we enjoyed every minute."

Allure Is a Great Way to See the World

Beastpopo, who booked Allure with five other families, said his group looked for a ship with "good food and drink."

"If you are like me and ordered the Ultimate Drink Package, get the most out of it," he said. "They did an AWESOME job of stocking this thing with high-end spirits. You name it and they have it. I was getting my Long Island Teas with Belvedere, Hendricks and Bacardi."

He also offers raves about the restaurants: "The Park Cafe in Central Park is outstanding. Sabor Modern Mexican was also fantastic; this was a slight up charge, but worth it. Johnny Rockets was great for lunch. The Boardwalk Dog House had great brats and dogs with all the fixin's."

Finding Chairs Is No Chore on This Mega-Ship

"I was skeptical about the sheer volume of passengers and worried that there would be constant line ups or denials of activities," said Cruise Critic member, angelrocky, about her spring Mediterranean cruise. However, there were no lines, and snagging a chair on the pool deck was a breeze. "With 5,200 passengers, granted, not everyone was on deck at the same time… but on the last day, entirely at sea, on a beautiful sunny day, my group of four were able to find chairs three different times throughout the day without waiting."

Allure of the Seas Has a Lot to Offer

After watching YouTube videos of other peoples' vacations onboard Allure, Mermaid2013 said she was "still awed by the magnificent ship and everything it had to offer."

"So much selection from the dining room to the buffet -- there is no way you couldn't find something you liked," she said about her cruise to Europe. "There is just so much to do that a week is not long enough to enjoy everything the ship has to offer."

