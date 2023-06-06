Here are some panoramic shots taken during Celebrity Eclipse's backward cruise, or "conveyance" as it's officially called. The backward transit was the last step for Eclipse before it headed out for inspections, final sea trials, pre-launch provisioning and preview cruises for travel agents and the press.

Here's a panoramic view of Meyer Werft Shipyards of Papenburg, Germany, where Celebrity Eclipse was built.

Here's Celebrity Eclipse beginning its conveyance, during which it heads -- backward -- from the yard to Eemshaven via the Ems River. Final interior work takes place at Eemshaven.

The conveyance continues....

Above is the Ocean Cafe, Eclipse's casual lido deck venue.

Pictured is Celebrity Eclipse's show lounge.

The ship arrives in Eemshaven.

--Photos are courtesy of Steve Faber.