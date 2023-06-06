Red River (Vietnam) Cruise Tips

Red River Cruise Port Highlights

Halong Bay: This eye-candy combination of steep, uninhabited limestone peaks and sheltered, absinthe-green water, known as "Where the Dragon Descends into the Sea," got its name from a legend that a dragon sent by the gods to help the Vietnamese fight Chinese invaders fell into the bay, leaving the islands behind.

Featured as a prominent backdrop in the recent Hollywood hit "Kong: Skull Island," Halong Bay ranks as Vietnam's top visitor attraction, drawing nearly 7 million tourists (including about 3 million foreigners) a year. But, while most international cruise passengers arrive at the Bay Chai port in Halong City and are limited to a six-hour day trip through the most congested section of the bay, those on a Red River itinerary spend nearly two days just to the south, exploring and spending a night at anchor in less-crowded but equally scenic Lan Ha Bay.

During one afternoon excursion, passengers use two-person kayaks or traditional rowboats (where the boat captain does all the work) to visit the "Bright and Dark Cave," a grotto that leads to a sheltered lake ringed by steep cliffs. Other highlights include a stop at lush, craggy Cat Ba Island, where passengers bike or take a shuttle to the farming village of Viet Hai, a visit to a floating fishing village and, weather permitting, a private sunset beach party on an idyllic islet.

Hanoi: Pandaw passengers begin their Red River journeys here, with included motor coach transfers from the airport or the city's Pan Pacific Hotel to the ship's departure points in either Viet Tri, Hoa Binh or Tuan Chau Island (just south of Halong City). But, Pandaw also stops at the historic, frenetic capital for a full day of exploring.

Included in the cruise fare are guided visits to the Old Quarter, a warren-like maze of shops and restaurants, the Soviet-style Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum complex, where passengers join lines of schoolchildren waiting patiently for their chance to get a quick peek at Uncle Ho's waxy, well-preserved remains and the Temple of Literature. Home to the country's first university, it dates back to Hanoi's founding 1,000 years ago and is modeled after the temple at Confucius' birthplace in Qufu, China.

Another stop is at the infamous Hoa Lo Prison. Better known to Americans as the Hanoi Hilton, a sarcastic nickname bestowed by captured U.S. pilots (including Senator John McCain) who wound up there during the Vietnam War, Hoa Lo was established by the French in the late 19th century to help thwart a growing Vietnamese nationalist movement. Though most of the prison was demolished to make way for an apartment and office building (now rumored to be haunted), a remaining wing has been turned into a museum. While the dank, claustrophobic cells and torture instruments used by the French are horrific reminders of man's capacity for evil, the section devoted to the American prisoners is considerably and suspiciously sunnier -- including photos of a convivial Christmas dinner and prisoners reading letters from home.

Hoa Binh/Da River: During the ship's high-water itineraries from April to December, cruises begin or end in Hoa Binh. Located in hill country traditionally occupied by the Muong ethnic group, it was the site of a major battle with the French in late 1951 and early 1952 and now is home to the country's largest hydroelectric dam.

Excursions include a boat ride on the power station reservoir and a visit to a local hill tribe village, but the biggest draw -- and the favorite of Angkor Pandaw's captain -- is a full day spent sailing the clear waters of the Da River through Ba Vi National Park. A popular weekend getaway for city-weary Hanoi residents, the mountainous park was created as a hill station during the French colonial period and is known for its lush tropical forests.

Duang Lam: This atmospheric small town near Hanoi earns its official "ancient village" label with a history that dates back 1,200 years and dozens of traditional homes that are up to four centuries old. A guided walking tour includes a stop at one of them, where the 17th-generation owner, a veteran who fought for North Vietnam and was wounded in the 1968 Battle of Khe Sanh, welcomes passengers with cups of rice wine.

Thanh Ha Commune: The Vietnamese art of water puppetry features puppeteers who stand behind a bamboo screen in waist-deep water, manipulating elaborately carved, lacquered wooden figures. It got its start in the flooded rice paddies of the Red River delta in the 11th century, supposedly as a way to entertain children during the steamy summers and keep them away from dangerous currents in the river.

Large commercial performances are now held in Hanoi and elsewhere in Vietnam, but this endearing version -- complete with live singers and drummers and a peanut gallery of local youngsters -- takes place on a pagoda in the middle of a traditional pond, in a village that passengers walk to directly from the ship.