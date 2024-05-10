One of the marquee ports on the Mexican Riviera (west coast of Mexico) itineraries, Puerto Vallarta is one of our favorite cruise stops. You also may encounter the port if you’re on a Panama Canal sailing from San Diego or Los Angeles to Florida.
We wouldn’t dream of staying on the ship in Puerto Vallarta, for a number of reasons. While the main attractions of the city are a few miles from the port, it’s worth taking a shuttle or taxi (or our recommendation, an Uber) into the heart of the town, whether it’s your first or repeat time there.
Here are Cruise Critic’s top reasons to get off your cruise ship and go ashore in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
You can’t tell from the city’s cruise port, which is surrounded by high-rise resorts, but Puerto Vallarta is full of historic buildings and bougainvillea-covered walkways. To get there, leave the port area and head downtown – but take transportation rather than walk, as it’s three miles in.
The centerpiece of any Puerto Vallarta tour is the Church of Our Lady of Guadalupe. Dedicated to the patroness saint of Mexico, the church has a distinctive crown-shaped belfry that, while not original, evokes baroque architecture.
Otherwise, take some time to wander the Malecon boardwalk, full of seaside art installations. Places to stop and get something to eat and drink are all along the beach. Which brings us to our next reason…
Puerto Vallarta is known as a foodie paradise, and it hits on all levels. Street taco vendors abound, and the city's Malecon is lined with beach cafes that serve fresh seafood -- ceviche is a specialty -- as well as other delicious choices. You definitely want to eat a meal off the ship in this port.
For a day of feasting, bring your appetite and go on a local food tour. We've done the street taco tour with Vallarta Food Tours and Tripadvisor's sister site Viator also has options. It's definitely safe to go on your own -- most restaurants in PV have English menus. Bring cash, as some only accept it --- pesos or American dollars are fine. ATMs are everywhere.
Of course, an afternoon snack in Mexico needs to be accompanied by a margarita. Jalisco, the state where Puerto Vallarta is located, is the home of tequila. While the actual town of Tequila is four hours away and you won't be able to visit on your port stop -- Jalisco is a big state -- there are no shortage of places to buy, sample and indulge in different kinds of tequilas and mezcals.
Puerto Vallarta is known for its beach clubs, and you can find them up and down the entire city's coast. The Marina and Hotel Zone are closest to the ship, but if you take an Uber to the beginning of the Malecon, you'll be close to Playa Camarones, another popular spot. Many have lounge chairs and umbrellas that you can rent for the day; some also have DJs and guest artists who create a fun atmosphere.
Puerto Vallarta is also a very popular destination for LGBTQ+ travelers. Many of the beach clubs in the Zona Romantica and Los Muertos Beach have welcoming rainbow flags, and you can find gay friendly bars, clubs, daytime beach parties and tours.
Puerto Vallarta is also a great place to shop. The historic downtown has art galleries and boutiques with pieces from contemporary Mexican artists, as well as crafts from the Huichol community.
Souvenirs both classy and tacky can be found at the market near Isla Cuale, a shady oasis near the historic center. Shaky suspension bridges tie the island to the mainland, and there's also a lovely river walk down to the Melacon. Feel free to haggle here -- a few words in Spanish can help.
For more practical shopping, there's a Walmart right across from the cruise port where you can buy any sundries that you may have forgotten (and don't want to pay inflated prices on the ship).
Beyond the city, Puerto Vallarta offers plenty of excursions that take you out of town. Go into the Sierra Madres and visit a colonial Mexican town such as San Sebastian del Oeste, where you can wander cobblestone streets, shop for silver and visit a hacienda. Or if you have a long port visit, some tours will take you up the coast to Sayulita, a surfing-town-turned-beach-hotspot with a more laid-back vibe than Puerto Vallarta.