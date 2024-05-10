One of the marquee ports on the Mexican Riviera (west coast of Mexico) itineraries, Puerto Vallarta is one of our favorite cruise stops. You also may encounter the port if you’re on a Panama Canal sailing from San Diego or Los Angeles to Florida.

Artwork in Puerto Vallarta (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

We wouldn’t dream of staying on the ship in Puerto Vallarta, for a number of reasons. While the main attractions of the city are a few miles from the port, it’s worth taking a shuttle or taxi (or our recommendation, an Uber) into the heart of the town, whether it’s your first or repeat time there.

Here are Cruise Critic’s top reasons to get off your cruise ship and go ashore in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.