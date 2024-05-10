Located on the western coast of Mexico – often called the Mexican Riviera -- Mazatlan is a port where cruisers often wonder whether or not they should get off the ship. For one, cruise ships dock in an industrial shipyard, and you need to take a shuttle just to get to the terminal building. And two, there have been times when Sinaloa, the state where Mazatlan is located, has been in the news for cartel crime.

That’s a shame, however, as Mazatlan is safe for visitors, drawing thousands of land travelers every year, as well as cruisers. Also a stop on some Panama Canal sailings, Mazatlan has one of the world’s longest beachfront Malecons, and like Puerto Vallarta, it’s filled with artwork and sculptures. (As you're planning your trip, here are our top reasons to go ashore in Puerto Vallarta).

There's plenty to do in Mazatlan, Mexico (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

Getting around Mazatlan is easier than you think. A shuttle will take you to the cruise terminal, which has its own restaurants, shops and bars inside the gate. Outside, you can walk to the Centro Historico on your own, take a private tour with a shuttle, taxi or an only-in-Mazatlan pulmonia (more on that later). Vendors take cash, generally; both American dollars or Mexican pesos. Uber is also an option (and is often the cheapest).

Here are Cruise Critic’s top reasons to get off your cruise ship and go ashore in Mazatlan, Mexico.