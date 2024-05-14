6 Reasons to Go Ashore in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Cabo! The shortened form of Cabo San Lucas, on the west coast of Mexico (also known as the Mexican Riviera) can conjure up a few images: spring break for California college kids; sleek resorts and spas frequented by Jennifer Aniston and friends; sport fishing, whale watching and all kinds of things to do by the water.

Cruisers visit Cabo on Mexican Riviera itineraries that leave from San Diego or Long Beach, or on Panama Canal cruises. The time spent at this port can vary greatly, from an entire long day to a few short hours. It’s not uncommon to arrive at 7 a.m. and leave by 2:30 p.m., meaning that long day trips will likely be off limits. Check your itinerary schedule before you book any excursions.

Tender in Cabo San Lucas (Photo: Chris Gray Faust)

Another Cabo idiosyncrasy: The port is accessible only by tender, which means you’ll need to take a small water taxi provided by the cruise line to get to shore. Tender ports can be more challenging for those with mobility issues. They can also lead to long lines at the end of the port stop when everyone wants to go back to the ship at once. Plan your shore time accordingly.

Despite those factors, we absolutely think that there are plenty of ways to have fun in Cabo; it’s far more than Los Angeles South. Here are our top six reasons why you should get off the ship in Cabo San Lucas.