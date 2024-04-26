6 Best Reasons to Get Off Your Cruise Ship in Antigua

1. Discover St. Johns Beyond the Duty-Free Shops

St. John's is the capital city and main cruise port in Antigua (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

If your cruise is calling in Antigua, chances are you’ll be docking on the island’s biggest port and capital city: St. John’s (not to be confused with St. John in the nearby US Virgin Islands or St. John’s all the way in Newfoundland, Canada). The Antiguan capital’s most obvious attraction is Heritage Quay Complex, where you’ll find a smattering of duty-free shops and restaurants.

But venturing beyond the confines of Heritage Quay yields rewards for curious travelers, who get to experience a real glimpse of Antiguan culture.

One obvious attraction is the Museum of Antigua and Barbuda, showcasing the history of the dual island nation. The building itself is a relic; the museum is housed in the former Court House, which dates to 1747 and is the city’s oldest structure still in use. Inside you’ll find a comprehensive collection of exhibits tracing the island’s history, ranging from artifacts of the native Arawak culture to the cricket bat of Sir Vivian Richards, Antigua’s most famous athlete.

St. John's Cathedral is one of the architectural highlights in St. John's, Antigua (Photo: Jorge Oliver)

St. Johns Cathedral is another standout of the Antiguan capital. Visible from just about anywhere thanks to its promontory location, the building is a fine example of Baroque architecture. The present Anglican cathedral was built in 1845, with previous incarnations dating all the way back to 1683.

Closer to the pier, the Public Market Complex at the end of the aptly named Market Street is another highlight of St. Johns. This site is a bustling hotbed of activity, and the most authentic spot to get a heaping dose of local Antiguan and West Indian culture. Keep your eyes peeled and tastebuds ready for local produce like sorrel (hibiscus), black pineapple (not quite black but exceptionally sweet) and sugar apples, a fruit similar to the soursop.