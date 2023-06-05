Queen Mary 2 Grill Suites: What a Luxury Cruiser Should Know About Cunard

Princess and Queens Grill Suites

All Grills passengers bed down in suites. Princess Grill suites are a comfortable 381 square feet. Think of these suites as comparable to a lower-level balcony suite on a luxury line. Queens Grill suites are offered in five categories, beginning at 506 square feet and running up to uber-lavish 2,249-square-foot duplexes. Queens Grill suites -- with marble baths and stunning high-end furnishings -- are comparable to the midlevel and grandest suites on luxury ships.

All Grills suites possess comfortable seating areas and king-sized beds accented by buttery leather headboards and silky soft sheets (a higher grade than those found in standard cabins). You can play with pillows from a nine-choice menu. Balconies are large, with seating for two at the minimum.

Bath amenities are England's pricy Penhaligon toiletries, luxury by anyone's standards, but available in all cabins onboard. Velour robes and slippers are good enough.

All Grill suites feature bars stocking complimentary bottled still and sparkling water, an illy coffee machine with plenty of capsules, electric tea kettle, Twinings tea and Walkers biscuits. Welcome amenities include delicious chocolate truffles for all Grills passengers, plus inexpensive sparkling wine for Princess Grill passengers and Champagne for Queens Grill's.

Princess Grill suites' most attractive assets are the light wood accents, such as the coffee table, bar and desk, but the blue couch and beige chair, while comfortable, feel more Westin than Four Seasons. Only the spacious bathroom can disappoint the fussiest cruiser. It's tiled -- no marble -- and there's but one sink (though some luxury ships offer one sink, too). Some luxury travelers might object to the shower curtain (versus glass doors), although it looks new and spotless.

You won't have butler service, but your steward perfectly maintains suites and fulfils requests quickly. You will feel well taken care of, if not pampered.

A Queens Grill suite is a luxury cruiser's dream come true. Expect much marble and furnishings befitting a high-end Manhattan designer showroom. At the highest end, bask in a sweeping staircase, butler's kitchen, exercise bike and his/hers dressing rooms with connecting baths. The sea views, from nearly everywhere, mesmerize. Queens Grill passengers enjoy butler service, as pampering and indulgent as butler service on any luxury cruise ship; passengers rave about their butlers.