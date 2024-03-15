The Pros and Cons of Taking a Japan Cruise

A Japan Cruise Feels Easy and Hassle-Free: Pro

Guests onboard Star Breeze watch from the ship as teens perform a farewell concert in Karatsu, Japan. (Photo: John Roberts)

One of the things we adore about cruising is that it takes away all the hassle you’ll get with other vacation styles: You unpack once, all your meals and entertainment are handled onboard, and the cruise line can arrange everything for you, including shore tours and transportation. Japan cruises are no exception.

For a cruise around Japan, this is especially meaningful, as most itineraries will visit at least eight ports (depending on the cruise length) around Japan and Korea, with few sea days in between to catch your breath.

If you were to take on an ambitious trip like this by land, you would have to unpack and repack in every destination, as well as look for ways to get from one city to the next. While Japan has an excellent rail system, navigating in a country where you don’t speak or read the language can be a real hurdle. This is further compounded by the fact that less than 30% of Japanese people speak any English, and less than 10% are fluent, according to various surveys.

Peace Park in Nagasaki, Japan, is a popular cruise port, and it's popular for student field trips. (Photo: John Roberts)

For shore excursions, cruise lines ensure guests have access to fluent English-speaking guides, who are trained (and certified) in giving tours.

On land, you’ll likely find guides on your own in bigger cities like Tokyo, Nagasaki, Hiroshima and Osaka, but you might struggle in destinations that are smaller. And let’s be honest: You probably wouldn’t think of visiting some of the hidden gems cruise ships visit, like scenic Aomori City or commercially important Sakata.

The cruise line can even handle items like airport and hotel transfers.

