A fall transatlantic cruise offers more than just a voyage—it’s a chance to disconnect from daily life and embrace the calming rhythm of the open seas.
After years of curiosity about this unique experience, I seized an opportunity to sail aboard NCL’s Norwegian Prima, for a 16-day journey from Rome to New York. With stops in iconic ports such as Florence, Barcelona, and Lisbon, and plenty of sea days, this sailing perfectly aligned with my desire to sail aboard a newer ship, experience desired European destinations and a return home ahead of the US Thanksgiving holiday.
It also gave me the opportunity to assess the benefits and potential drawbacks of this type of journey, from the abundance of days at sea that allow you to fully appreciate the ship's amenities to the rougher than usual swells that can accompany your journey.
Transatlantic sailings attract seasoned cruisers (Photo: Jason Gordon)
Fall transatlantic crossings attract a more mature and well-traveled crowd. While onboard the Prima, conversations among other cruisers - included stories of previous sailings, loyalty deals, etc. Most passengers are seasoned cruisers, using this voyage as a slow, luxurious journey from Europe to North America.
Additionally, with transatlantic sailings, you’ll notice the absence of boisterous families with young children. This is not to say that children won’t be onboard - they’ll genuinely “be seen and not heard” (this is what I experienced). Expect a tranquil atmosphere, where adults enjoy lengthy convivial dialogue over a cup of coffee or a glass of wine - or while sunbathing in a whirlpool tub.
On the flip side, however, some seasoned cruisers can come off as vexing know-it-alls. Before I even stepped foot on the ship, I encountered a self-proclaimed expert who felt the need to comment on my three checked bags. When I explained that it was my first transatlantic sailing and I wanted to be prepared for anything (even being the experienced cruiser / traveler that I am). He smugly replied, “All I have is a backpack and a carry-on. That’s all you really need — and you can buy anything else on board. What you have is way too much.”
With just a backpack and a duffel for a 16-day sailing, you’ll either spend a fortune on laundry—or guests will be avoiding you by Day 5 for obvious reasons. Naturally, this passenger quickly joined my “Avoid at All Costs” list. Life’s too short to entertain unsolicited lectures. Cruising is a personal experience. So what may work for one person, doesn’t necessarily mean it will work for another.
Fall transatlantic sailings can feature calm and rough seas (Photo: Jason Gordon)
One thing first-time cruisers might not expect is how much the open ocean can move beneath you. Even on a state-of-the-art ship like the Norwegian Prima, the Atlantic Ocean in the fall season can be particularly lively.
I experienced this firsthand during my sailing (especially during the 5-day transatlantic crossing) and was amazed with the agility of the Norwegian Prima during periods of rough seas. Twelve-foot swells are common this time of the year in the North Atlantic as the ocean liners navigate the shifting currents between Europe and the Americas.
That said, bring seasickness remedies, even if you’ve never been prone to motion sickness before. Patches, wristbands or over-the-counter pills like Dramamine can be lifesavers. It’s hard to predict your threshold until you’re truly out in the middle of the ocean, hundreds of miles from the nearest piece of inhabited land.
The weather, too, can be unpredictable. While you may bask in sunshine during one sea day, the next might bring a cool breeze or rain. Layered clothing and a warm jacket are must-haves for deck strolls.
Packing for a transatlantic journey requires a little extra thought, especially when it comes to health essentials. Long cruises can take a toll on your immune system, and you’ll want to be prepared for anything that might pop up along the way. As such, I packed cold and flu medications, allergy tablets (Benadryl) and immunity boosters (Emergen-C and Airborne are cruise essentials).
While Norwegian ships have well-equipped medical centers, it’s better to have a familiar remedy on hand than to rely on onboard supplies. And with COVID-19 still a consideration, a couple of at-home test kits can provide peace of mind should you develop symptoms.
Norwegian Prima offers various specialty dining options (Photo: Jason Gordon)
With no port stops for days on end, transatlantic cruises are all about indulging in the ship’s amenities.
On Norwegian Prima, there’s plenty to keep you occupied: Pass your time enjoying Broadway-caliber entertainment, game shows such as The Price is Right and Deal or No Deal, soaking in the ocean views from your balcony, enjoying a treatment at Mandara Spa or dining at specialty restaurants.
As a foodie, I took advantage of the latter and experienced every dining offering onboard the Norwegian Prima. NCL excels with gastronomy - and everything is flavored with balance: I found nothing to be too salty or too sweet. Out of all of the amazing specialty restaurants onboard, Food Republic (serving Asian-Latin fusion cuisine) was an absolute standout to me. The quality and creativity of its culinary offerings are reminiscent of what you would expect from a Michelin star-rated restaurant.
As I experienced aboard Norwegian Prima, NCL has a wide variety of leisure offerings. The ship’s Prima Raceway (go-kart track), The Drop (a 10-story freefall dry slide), The Rush (dual racing dry slides) and the VR game-heavy Galaxy Pavilion - all of which provided me with some wonderful adrenaline-pumping diversions.
Even if you aren’t sailing aboard the Norwegian Prima or its sister class of ships for your transatlantic sailing, NCL is certain to keep you busy with diversions for multiple at-sea days. Also, if you’re craving absolute luxury & relaxation, book a stay in The Haven which offers an exclusive, Concierge-level experience that is exponentially more upscale with private dining & bar, dedicated outdoor pool deck and more.
The slow-paced itinerary of a transatlantic sailing allows for ample opportunities for rest, which also offers the opportunity to reconnect with yourself. Many guests spent days at-sea journaling in the mornings, afternoons poolside and in the evenings, marveling at an endless starlit sky (when Mother Nature made it available).
Sailing across the Atlantic in the fall is not just a journey but an immersion in serenity, adventure, and preparation. Seasoned cruisers know this experience is all about embracing the unexpected—whether it’s weather, waves, or even new friendships. One major benefit to transatlantic sailings: Your body gradually adjusts to new time zones as you’re crossing the Atlantic day-by-day - thereby lessening the realities that are associated with jet lag.
Pack wisely, take care of your health and lean into the rhythm of life at sea. You might just find that the voyage itself is the destination.