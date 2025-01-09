A League of Seasoned Cruisers

Transatlantic sailings attract seasoned cruisers (Photo: Jason Gordon)

Fall transatlantic crossings attract a more mature and well-traveled crowd. While onboard the Prima, conversations among other cruisers - included stories of previous sailings, loyalty deals, etc. Most passengers are seasoned cruisers, using this voyage as a slow, luxurious journey from Europe to North America.

Additionally, with transatlantic sailings, you’ll notice the absence of boisterous families with young children. This is not to say that children won’t be onboard - they’ll genuinely “be seen and not heard” (this is what I experienced). Expect a tranquil atmosphere, where adults enjoy lengthy convivial dialogue over a cup of coffee or a glass of wine - or while sunbathing in a whirlpool tub.

On the flip side, however, some seasoned cruisers can come off as vexing know-it-alls. Before I even stepped foot on the ship, I encountered a self-proclaimed expert who felt the need to comment on my three checked bags. When I explained that it was my first transatlantic sailing and I wanted to be prepared for anything (even being the experienced cruiser / traveler that I am). He smugly replied, “All I have is a backpack and a carry-on. That’s all you really need — and you can buy anything else on board. What you have is way too much.”

With just a backpack and a duffel for a 16-day sailing, you’ll either spend a fortune on laundry—or guests will be avoiding you by Day 5 for obvious reasons. Naturally, this passenger quickly joined my “Avoid at All Costs” list. Life’s too short to entertain unsolicited lectures. Cruising is a personal experience. So what may work for one person, doesn’t necessarily mean it will work for another.