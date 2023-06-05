Princess Grill and Queens Grill on Cunard Line (Plus Menus)

How it Works

Each of Cunard’s three Queens -- Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria -- has two top Grills categories, Princess Grill and Queens Grill.

Princess Grill is the lower of the two; you get a spacious suite with private balcony and bathroom with tub and shower, as well as access to the Princess Grill restaurant, where you can turn up whenever you like, breakfast, lunch and dinner, and occupy your own table.

Queens Grill represents the last word in seagoing luxury, with bigger, more lavish cabins and suites. The entry level Queens Suite, for example, is 506 sqft (on Queen Mary 2; slightly less on Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth), while the top cabins are veritable apartments. On Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria, the largest Grand Suite is around 1,500 sqft. On Queen Mary 2, the most prestigious accommodation is two magnificent Grand Duplex suites, 2,249 sqft over two levels with a sweeping staircase at their centre, fitness equipment, two bathrooms and a dining area for eight.

Book any Queens Grill suite and you’ll dine in the Queens Grill restaurant, again, open seating, for three meals a day.

These Grills cabins aren’t grouped together like, say, those in The Haven on Norwegian or the Yacht Club on MSC, both of which are more of a ship-within-a-ship concept. On Cunard’s ships, the suites are scattered around, occupying the most prestigious positions, for example, aft, with enormous balconies overlooking the ship’s wake, or, in the case of the Penthouses, midships, ideal for anybody who worries about seasickness, as this is an area where you feel the motion less. Some can be cordoned off in a cluster, for passengers travelling with an entourage and requiring top level security.