Princess Cruises vs. Norwegian Cruise Line

Comparing Princess and Norwegian Cruise Line head to head, it’s incredible how many similarities there are. Both are relaxed, mainstream cruise lines that can take you to popular destinations like the Caribbean, Mexico or Alaska, but also have options for cruising in Europe and even more exotic destinations like the South Pacific.

Princess tends to be a little more traditional, though the line has eliminated fixed dining times, allowing guests to dine when and where they choose. Guests on Princess are a bit older than you’d find on NCL, and Princess ships don’t have all the top-deck bells and whistles like slides and water parks.

Norwegian Cruise Line is known for leading the pack when it comes to new ways of doing things. The line was the first to offer multiple dining choices and move away from traditional dining times. NCL is popular with young adults and families looking for ships loaded with enough fun onboard that the ship itself is a destination.

Let's compare the details of cruising with Princess and NCL that can help you decide which cruise line might be a better fit for you.