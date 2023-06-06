Find all the details you need here regarding Princess Cruises' alcohol policy:

What's the legal drinking age onboard Princess cruises?

The drinking age is 21 and older on all ships, with the exception of cruises between ports in Europe, Australia/New Zealand, China and Singapore, on which the minimum age is 18. Its 20 years old for voyages in Japan.

Can I bring booze onboard a Princess cruise?

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Beer and liquor are not allowed. It will be confiscated and discarded. Each passenger of drinking age can bring one bottle of wine or Champagne (no larger than 750 ml) per voyage, which will not be subject to a corkage fee if consumed in the cabin. When brought to restaurants, a $15 corkage fee applies. Bringing additional wine or Champagne bottles aboard is allowed, but each bottle will incur a $15 corkage fee, irrespective of where they are intended to be consumed.

Purchasing alcohol in port to bring onboard: It will be retained at the gangway until the end of the cruise.

Purchasing alcohol in ships' duty-free shop(s): It likewise will be held until the last day of the voyage.

Are free drinks available onboard Princess cruises?

You'll find complimentary Champagne at the Captain's Welcome, Champagne Waterfall, Captain's Circle Party, Captain's Farewell Party (on voyages longer than 14 days) and at art auctions.

Are there any specialty bars onboard?

Specialty bars vary by ship, but include Vines wine bar, which offers a robust selection of wines by the glass along with wine flights. Crooners touts a menu of signature martinis paired with live piano music. The nautically themed Wheelhouse Bar features live musical performances and a dedicated whiskey menu; it's also the setting for The Salty Dog Gastropub on select ships, specializing in craft beers and burgers.

