Princess' Coral-Class Cruise Ships

Differences Among Ships Within the Coral Class

The most dramatic difference between the two ships in Princess' Coral Class are the number of passengers each ship carries. Coral Princess carries just under 2,000 passengers (the original number the line intended), but Island Princess carries about 2,200 thanks to a refit that saw more than 100 cabins added.

As a result, Island Princess is noticeably more crowded, particularly in the buffet and in lounges, none of which were expanded to make room for more people. It also has fewer pools, with just the Lido and Lotus pools on Deck 14 and a splash pool for kids on Deck 16. Coral Princess, on the other hand, adds a pool in the Sanctuary and a second splash pool on Deck 12.

Island Princess is a better choice for suite cruisers, however, with three styles of suites, thanks to the refit, ranging in size from 470 to 740 square feet. Coral Princess only has two styles of suite, all of which are approximately 470 square feet.

Also different, Coral Princess features the 24-hour International Cafe, which offers complimentary small-plate salads, sandwiches, quiches, soup and baked goods. Island Princess, on the other hand, has La Patisserie, which offers a smaller selection of items during more limited open hours.