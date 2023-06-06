Prime 7 on Regent Seven Seas Cruises (Plus Menu)

Carnivore heaven can be found in Regent's specialty steakhouse restaurant, though seafood-lovers aren't forgotten, either. As with all of Regent's restaurants, dining here is included in your cruise fare -- just be sure to make a reservation as soon as possible, since this is one very popular venue.

Ambiance

You'll feel exactly like you're dining at an upscale, modern, land-based steakhouse. The lighting is subdued, with wood paneling and lots of leather, including leather armchairs and columns. Bright accents come from the illuminated cases displaying wine bottles and a window that opens onto the bustling kitchen. The overall effect is clubby and intimate.

Meals

Prime 7 is open only for dinner. Starters cater to both carnivores (steak tartare, foie gras sliders) and seafood fans (tuna tartare, crab cakes, jumbo shrimp cocktail). There's also a range of salads, from a classic iceberg wedge or Caesar to a more creative harvest salad with roasted pumpkin, pickled beets and dried cherries. Soups offered are onion or clam chowder.

The five steaks are all USDA prime grade, including a New York strip, porterhouse (an 18-ounce individual portion or a huge 32-ounce version to share), bone-in rib, filet mignon and slow-roasted prime rib. The signature choice is a surf-and-turf of filet mignon with either lobster tail or king crab legs. Of course, you can always make a custom surf-and-turf by adding one of the other seafood mains, including salmon, whole lobster, seared ahi tuna, 2-pound crab leg cluster or Dover sole. The menu is rounded out with pork, veal and lamb chops, as well as roast chicken, plus a variety of sauces, ranging from bearnaise to chimichurri. A dozen sides complete the choices, including truffle fries, creamed spinach and onion rings.

Desserts feature a creamy, Chicago-style cheesecake, a 14-layer chocolate cake and deconstructed s'mores with housemade marshmallows, among other options. An assortment of fudge caps off the meal.

Unlimited pours of the house red or white wine are included (alternative included wines are available on request), while premium bottles are available for purchase.

Reservations are necessary.

Occupants of Grand Suites and Master Suites (only) can order room service from this restaurant during its regular hours.

Menu

Please note that this menu is a sample; actual menus vary by ship and sailing.

Price

There is no additional charge to dine at Prime 7.

Ships

You can find Prime 7 on the following vessels:

Seven Seas Explorer

Seven Seas Mariner

Seven Seas Voyager

Seven Seas Navigator

