Effective July 1st. Due to new regulations, prices now include all taxes and fees. Learn more
How much travel is enough to really make the most of it? I had a nine-day Rhine river cruise with Gate 1 Travel ready to book, but I couldn't help but feel like it wasn't quite enough. Sure, it was nine days exploring one of the most iconic, romantic waterways in the world, snaking through the lush countrysides of Switzerland, Germany, France and The Netherlands -- but, I wanted more. When I discovered that a two-night extension was available to add to my chosen nine-day river cruise itinerary, I tacked that on and booked it without hesitation.
Doing so gave me two more days to spend experiencing Europe -- case closed. But this pre-cruise extension, which was, as the prefix suggests, prior to my sailing, had a two-night stay in Zurich and a short pop over to Lucerne. And since the latter has been deemed by Swiss citizens as "the most beautiful town in Switzerland," I felt I'd be a fool to not make the switch.
But is a pre-cruise extension right for you, particularly on a European river cruise? These are a viable option for those looking to spend more time in desirable destinations as a preamble to their sailing. Many of these add-ons are one-, two- or three-night, land-based tours that can be booked for an additional cost with your cruise line, and which stop in places you normally wouldn't -- and many times couldn't -- visit while on your ship.
Pre-cruise extensions (along with post-cruise extensions) are usually only available on luxury cruise lines and river cruise lines, not so much the goliath mainstream lines like Royal Caribbean or Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL). Some river cruise lines that offer pre-extensions include Viking River, Gate 1 Travel, Uniworld, Avalon Waterways and AmaWaterways (labeled as "land packages"). Luxury lines like Silversea, Crystal and Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection also have extensions, as do some midrange lines like Azamara, Oceania and Windstar.
Like so many things in life, these extensions do cost extra. Is the added expense and time worthwhile? To help you decide if you should take the plunge and sign up for a pre-cruise extension like I did, here's our list of the pros and cons of taking one.
Chapel Bridge in Lucerne, Switzerland (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Traveling can take an extensive chunk of time, money and energy. So why not make the most of all your packing, flying and globetrotting by prepending your trip with a couple more days of fun-filled experiences?
This is especially ideal if you’re planning on taking a cruise to a far-flung destination like Asia, Australia, South America, Africa or Europe. If you're already making all the effort to get out there, you might as well get the most out of it, and a great way of doing that easily is with a pre-cruise extension.
And, as an added bonus, a pre-cruise extension, in particular, ensures you won’t miss your ship due to flight delays.
Lion Monument in Lucerne, Switzerland (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
I'm an advocate for cruises -- if you couldn't already tell by what website you're on -- but I am a diehard land-based traveler, too. There's nothing quite like traveling by land, watching the countryside, cities and villages roll by your bus or train window as you cut through newfound places. And meeting locals and seeing first-hand how they live, even in remote villages? That's very much up my alley.
If you're like me, then a pre-cruise extension may call to you as well. Since they're conducted solely on land, usually via trains or buses of varying sizes and types, you'll get a more robust taste of "land life" your cruise ship can't quite provide.
While post-cruise extensions are available as well, pre-cruise extensions are less taxing and overall more attractive, since they allow you to start out with the "tougher" portion of the trip (land travel is almost always more energy-smiting) and finish up with the more relaxing part -- your cruise ship.
Beginning with the land portion is almost always the preferred choice, as you have all this excitement and energy to get through it at the beginning of your trip. Then, by the time you step foot on your ship, you're ready to kick back and let the vessel take you to your destinations henceforth.
Limmat River in downtown Zurich (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Not all the great places of the world can be reached via your ship, whether it be river, sea or ocean. Many can't even be properly visited by available shore excursions. Pre-cruise extensions allow travelers to go beyond the ship and its excursions, providing them with the chance to explore continental cities, towns and other notable landmarks.
A few such places pre-cruise extensions have on offer include Vienna, Lucerne, Budapest, Lake Como, Iguassu Falls in Brazil, Angkor Wat in Cambodia -- the list goes on and on.
Some shore excursions and ports of call appear on pre-cruise extension itineraries as well. This is simply because some cruisers want to experience their embarkation cities and/or nearby locations more in-depth. Amsterdam, for example, is a popular port of call but can't be effectively covered in just a day. If it's included in your pre-cruise extension, however, you can spend up to three extra nights there.
Guided Tour with Gate 1 Travel in Zurich, Switzerland (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
Brief shore excursions to various ports of call on any cruise can provide an overview of the destination you're visiting. But there's really nothing quite like staying just a bit longer than a couple of hours to get a deeper understanding of a specific location's inner workings.
Foodies specifically can rejoice, since they're tossed into the local life and, ultimately, the local cuisine. While cruise lines do their best to replicate the flavors and dishes of the visited ports, they can't do it all. Simply stepping foot into the place, ordering from locals, and tasting it right then and there is something no cruise line can perfectly simulate. This experience can be achieved with a pre-cruise extension.
If your destination's language barrier is of some concern to you, then you can rest easy on a pre-cruise extension, as your guide will be able to speak the local language and can act as a translator for you.
Oftentimes, it pays to have peace of mind. If you'd rather shell out a bit more money so that someone else will book your flights and hotels for you so you don't have to, then a pre-cruise extension could be your saving grace.
Unpacking and repacking every day or night is one hassle often met with grunts and groans, especially from yours truly. Then, you have to lug it to your next destination? Forget it.
Fortunately, with most pre-cruise extensions, your cruise line will take your luggage for you and send it right to the ship. You still need to repack it, unfortunately, but aside from that, you can put it outside your hotel door and they'll whisk it off to your next destination for you. Just remember to keep your necessities, like medication, wallets, phones and so on, in a carry-on bag for your day trip.
Making new friends isn't easy for everyone. While on your pre-cruise extension, you're likely to be with a smaller number of people than you are on your cruise ship, making mingling a bit less daunting. Then, by the time you've arrived on your ship, you're stepping on board with a new group of friends -- and you may make lasting friendships while on your ship.
Beautiful view in the city of Zurich (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
As you might imagine, booking something extra will cost you extra. On top of your cruise fare, you could shell out anywhere from $500 to $2,500 per person, depending on the length, cruise line and destination(s).
Gate 1 Travel, for just one example, is one of the least expensive European river cruise lines out there. Accordingly, the line offers escorted two or three night pre- or post-cruise extensions which cost about $500 to $700 per person.
Meanwhile, Viking, a premium cruise line, has pre-cruise extensions that can cost you much more. On some Mediterranean sailings, Viking has a three-night extension option in Venice that starts at $2,499 per person.
The cost may vary based on several factors, but one thing is for sure: Pre-cruise extensions aren't free.
When you're on your cruise ship, it's commonplace for all of your meals to be included on board -- even your snacks. On a pre-cruise extension, however, not all of your meals are included. This depends on the cruise line, but for one example, while on my pre-cruise extension with Gate 1 Travel, only the breakfast buffet in the hotel was included. All our other meals and snacks were my responsibility to cover.
Provided transportation during a pre-cruise extension with Gate 1 Travel (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
During my pre-cruise extension, not everything was wrapped up with my original price. All that was included was breakfast at the hotel, the stay at the hotel, transportation to Lucerne then Basel's port, and two guided tours -- one in Zurich and one in Lucerne. Everything else I needed to pay for a la carte. Plus, there weren't any scheduled events during the stay; I had to entertain myself.
While packages may vary depending on destination or cruise line, for the most part, expect to arrange at least some of your own entertainment and meals while you're on your pre- or post-cruise package.
Some travelers like to control aspects of their trip, while others don't mind paying others to take care of everything for them. For those wishing they could at least choose their hotels, note that you can't with almost all pre-cruise extensions. That's because cruise lines typically have partnerships with local hotels, so they pick them for you. If you’re a loyal Marriott or Hilton member, for example, you won’t be able to control whether you stay at a preferred brand.
But, it's not all bad. I was provided a room in a five-star hotel in Zurich during my pre-cruise extension, so you could say there were no qualms on my end. The accommodations usually are four or five stars, depending on the line, but be sure to discuss this with your specific cruise line prior to booking.
One of the largest draws of cruising is being able to unpack only once and be done with it. With pre-cruise extensions, this isn't the case. Since you'd be staying a minimum of one night in a hotel, you'd need to unpack at least once then pack again prior to boarding your ship. If you're not the "live-out-of-your-suitcase-for-a-couple-of-days" type, then this might not be for you.
Marilyn Borth, Editor with Cruise Critic, at a Zurich Viewpoint (Photo: Marilyn Borth)
In my experience, my pre-cruise extension was completely worth both the price and effort -- and nearly everyone else on my extension agreed. We were able to admire the beauty of Zurich and Lucerne, both of which we wouldn't have visited on the cruise alone. Plus, we were led by professional and local guides, had seamless transportation and someone else took care of our dreaded suitcases. Wins across the board for our collective.
Discerning if a pre-cruise extension is worth it for you depends on your goals. If you want to experience more on your trip with assistance from guides and have the time to do so, then yes, it's worth it. However, if you have no interest in the proposed destinations, don't want to spend the extra time or money, have limited mobility and/or solely want to explore the world via cruise ship, then it may not be worth it for you.