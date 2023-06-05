P&O's 1980s Tribute Cruise

Get ready to rock some seriously big hair on P&O Cruises' new series of 1980s' Tribute Cruises from Australia. Lovers of 80s music, movies and fashion will be packing their acid-wash denim and loudest neon tees for a flashback cruise to that flashiest of decades.
P&O will offer multiple sailings of the 1980s Tribute Cruises in 2020. The three-night roundtrip on Pacific Dawn, departs February 1 and August 8 from Brisbane and February 26 from Melbourne. There are also two three-night Sydney sailings on Pacific Explorer, departing from Sydney on April 3 or May 29, 2020.
The entertainment directors onboard Pacific Dawn and Pacific Explorer have back-combed their hair and donned their brightest neon tees to get into the groove of these floating 80s extravaganzas. They've curated a cool lineup of 1980s bands along with high-energy tribute acts who will perform perky 80s playlists packed with songs from Madonna, Prince, Duran Duran, Bon Jovi and Van Halen.
Besides the fantastic live entertainment line-up, the 80s theme will be inescapable on the three-night cruise with more big hair and mega mullets than you could poke a hairdryer at. Get ready for specialty 80s parties, events and screenings of TV shows and films. There will also be plenty of fancy-dress opportunities, so be sure to bring plenty of neon, shoulder pads, leg warmers and fingerless gloves to celebrate the decade of MTV, hair metal and synth pop.
This cruise will showcase the 1980s at its glitzy and gaudy best with guests invited to bop until they drop in the onboard nightclubs as well as at the cruise's themed events and live shows. But besides turning back time to an era when more was unapologetically more, the biggest lure of P&O's 1980's Tribute Cruise has to be the opportunity to rock some seriously big hair, voluminous multi-tiered skirts and double denim under the twinkling light of a disco ball.
All the 80s, all the time. Expect bad hair, power suits, neon tees and high-waisted, acid-wash jeans in this celebration of the decade that launched style icons such as English actress Joan Collins and American rock singer Joan Jett. Expect nods to this glorious era of excess and a wild party atmosphere.
Girls (and guys) who just wanna have fun. This is the ultimate cruise for Nostalgic Gen Xers, Madonna wannabes, leg warmer-loving Flashdance fans and mullet-wigged rockers who are hankering to pump their air guitars up to 11. These cruises are also ideal for groups of friends who want to let their hair down (or tease it up as the case may be), families who want to share the culture of their youth with their own offspring, and just about anyone who's up for a good time.
The 80s cruise is run by P&O Cruises Australia. For more information, visit pocruises.com.au.