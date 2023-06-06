Port of Southampton Directions

There are multiple ways to get to the port of Southampton. Here are some of the direction options:

From the North, East and London Regions Travelling on the M3 southbound, follow signs for Southampton. Merge onto the M27 and follow the signs for the M27 West. Leave the M27 at Junction 3 and at the roundabout take the 1st exit signed M271 toward Southampton/The Docks.

At the next roundabout (Redbridge) take the 1st exit onto the A33 which will lead you along a dual carriageway heading into Southampton to the relevant Dock Gate assigned for your cruise.

For Ocean and QE11 Cruise Terminals only: From the end of the M3 at junction 14 follow A33 signs for Southampton & The Docks. This route will bring you out close to the Eastern Docks and Dock Gate 4, where the Ocean Cruise Terminal and QE11 Terminal are situated.

For the Western Docks proceed to City Cruise Terminal (access through Dock Gate 8) or for Mayflower Terminal proceed through Dock Gate 10.

From the West: From the A31 Poole & Bournemouth areas follow the road through the New Forest to join the M27. Leave the M27 at junction 3 and at the roundabout take the 3rd exit signed M271 toward Southampton/The Docks.

At the next roundabout (Redbridge) take the 1st exit onto the A33 which will lead you along a dual carriageway heading into Southampton to the relevant Dock Gate assigned for your cruise:

Horizon Cruise Terminal: Dock Gate 10

City Cruise Terminal: Dock Gate 10

Mayflower Cruise Terminal: Dock Gate 10

Ocean Cruise Terminal: Dock Gate 4

QE11 Cruise Terminal: Dock Gate 4