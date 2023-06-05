Port of Melbourne Directions

If you are intending on driving your car, below are directions to the Port of Melbourne.

From the CBD and the East (via State Route 30)

The Station Pier cruise ship terminal is about a 20-minute drive from the CBD. Take State Route 30 to Beach Street then keep left at the fork to continue on Waterfront Place. The terminal building will be on your left.

From the Airport (via M2)

The port is about a 40-minute drive from Melbourne's Airport, which is also colloquially referred to as the Tullamarine Airport. Head onto the Tullamarine Freeway (M2), continue on the M2 to Port Melbourne. Take Exit 1W from the M2, then take Exit W5 and continue on Prohasky Street.

Take the Williamstown Rd, Beacon Rd and Beach St to Station Pier Exit. Turn left onto Prohasky St., left on Williamstown Rd., and right onto Beacon Rd. At the roundabout, take the first exit onto The Cove, then turn right onto the Crescent. Turn right onto Beacon Vista and take the first exit at the roundabout onto Waterfront Pl.

Finally, turn left onto the Station Pier Exit and you have arrived at the terminal.