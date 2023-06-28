Ponant vs. Quark: Which Line Offers the Best Expedition Cruise?

We are entering a true golden age of expedition cruising. Not so long ago, polar explorers like Shackleton and Amundsen and Charcot risked life and limb, sailing wooden ships into some of the most dangerous waters on earth, headed for the poles surrounded by dangerous ice in what was, truly, then terra incognito. Even until recently, an expedition cruise was an exercise in austerity, with passengers sailing aboard solid ships built for rough-and-ready researchers that were short on frills, features and comfort.

That’s not the case today, with cruise lines launching brand-new expedition ships that bring offer creature comforts that would have been unheard of just a decade ago. Two lines have emerged as leaders in sailing to the ends of the earth: Quark and Ponant. The former, a Canadian company, sails exclusively in polar waters, operating a fleet of eight vessels, from hardy old Soviet-era icebreakers, to the brand-new Ultramarine, a state-of-the-art expedition cruise ship. Long a leader in this part of the industry, their founders took the first group of commercial travelers to the North Pole in 1991, and the company was also the first to complete commercial circumnavigations of Antarctica and the Arctic Ocean.

Ponant operates under the French flag. The line has made a name for itself in the traditional luxury cruise world with superb cuisine, fine touches and French flair since the debut of their original three-masted barque, Le Ponant, in 1991. But expeditions have become a key component of cruise offerings in recent years, witht the line offering cruises in sailing wilder waters (including remote tropical locales like Papua New Guinea and Australia’s remote Kimberley coast) for two decades.

In the last couple years, each line has launched a flagship that stretches the imagination in range, strength and features. Both were purpose-built for polar waters.

For Quark, that’s Ultramarine, which launched in 2021 and carries 199 guests and has a PC6 ice-class rating.

For Ponant, the line's flagship is the beautiful Le Commandant Charcot, which also launched in 2021 and carries 245 guests with a stronger PC2 ice-class rating.)

We've sailed on both. Here, we’ll compare these two spectacular vessels, head-to-head.