Editor's Note: As a result of P&O Cruises' current fleet suspension due to COVID-19, the line has temporarily removed its webcams.

P&O webcams: In port and at sea -- follow your favourite P&O Cruises' ship around the world with our link to P&O Aurora's webcam.

The ship's webcam page not only maps its precise location, but also offers its itinerary and next port of call, with a window into the ship's current outlook.

