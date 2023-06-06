P&O Peninsular Club Cruise Loyalty Program

The multi-tiered Peninsular Club is P&O's cruise loyalty program for past passengers. Cruisers are automatically enrolled once they have accrued 150 points, with each night spent onboard a P&O Cruises ship worth 10 points. All members get discounts on future cruises and onboard purchases, and higher level members also get discounted travel insurance, invitations to special onboard events and more.

Also, to maintain status in the very highest membership tiers, Baltic and Ligurian, you have to cruise with P&O very regularly. Passengers who have the lifetime points necessary to attain these levels (2,501-plus points), but don't cruise 80 nights or more within the three years preceding their next cruise will either not advance from the Caribbean level, or will get put back into the Caribbean level from higher levels achieved when cruising more frequently.

Peninsular Club Levels and Benefits

Pacific

Available with 150 to 500 points

5 percent discount on onboard purchases

Discounts on select sailings

Assistance of a dedicated Loyalty Manager while onboard

Access to dedicated phone help line

Delivery of Peninsular Club magazine

Atlantic

Available with 501 to 1,000 points

Receive all Pacific perks

7.5 percent discount on onboard purchases

Complimentary glass of Champagne during sail-away party

Lapel pin upon reaching Atlantic status

Mediterranean

Available with 1,001 to 2,000 points

Receive all Atlantic perks

8.5 percent discount on onboard purchases

Access to an exclusive onboard cocktail party on all cruises of eight nights or longer

P&O Cruises slippers in your cabin on each sailing for onboard use

Lapel pin upon reaching Mediterranean status

Caribbean

Available with 2,001-plus points

Receive all Mediterranean perks

10 percent discount on onboard purchases

10 percent discount on P&O Cruises travel insurance

Option to book newly released sailings before the general public

End-of-year gift from the cruise line

Priority lane at check-in

Early check-in at 1 p.m.

Complimentary half-bottle of Champagne in your cabin on the first formal night of each sailing

Access to a fine-dining lunch hosted by one of the ship's officers on all cruises of eight nights or longer

Lapel pin upon reaching Caribbean status

Baltic

Available with 2,501-plus points and 80 to 200 cruise nights (within the three years before your next cruise)

Receive all Caribbean perks

Option to choose seats on inbound and outbound flight charters to Caribbean fly-cruises before the general public

50 percent discount on laundry service

Lapel pin upon reaching Baltic status

Ligurian

Available with 2,501-plus points and 201-plus cruise nights (within the three years before your next cruise)

Receive all Baltic perks

Invitations to inaugural events for the cruise line's new ships

Access to exclusive lounge prior to embarkation

Early embarkation at 12:30 p.m.

Complimentary pressing service for formal attire prior to first formal night

Lapel pin upon reaching Ligurian status

